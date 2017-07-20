Whitepaper: Eight key pressures on security operations

Security operations have come under increasing pressure from well-funded attackers armed with news tactics, tools and skills. As a result of this, there is additional scrutiny, micromanagement and oversight as IT security climbs the business agenda of many organizations.

It’s vital to have the right information at your disposal to describe your challenges and suggest solutions. These forces can be categorized as those from external sources, and those which your business places on you.

In this whitepaper, we explore in detail the external and internal forces applying pressure to your security operations, and how Managed Security Services (MSS) can help you release pressure and regain control.