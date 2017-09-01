Whitepaper: Understanding pulse wave DDoS attacks

Pulse wave DDoS is a new attack tactic, designed to double the botnet’s output and exploit soft spots in “appliance first cloud second” hybrid mitigation solutions.
Comprised of a series of short-lived bursts occurring in clockwork-like succession, pulse wave assaults accounted for some of the most ferocious DDoS attacks we ever mitigated.
Reading this whitepaper will help you:
- Understand the nature of pulse wave DDoS attacks
- See how they are used to pin down multiple targets
- Discover the soft spots these assaults can exploit
- Learn about other attacks that occur in short bursts.