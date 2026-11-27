Travellers who booked accommodation through Flight Centre and several of its leisure brands may have had their names, and in rare cases passport and health details, accessed by unknown persons, Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT) disclosed.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, the Brisbane-based travel company said it is investigating “unusual activity” in a third-party accommodation booking system used by the Flight Centre brand, Travel Associates, Cruiseabout and some independent agents. Flight bookings “are not impacted,” the travel group noted, and corporate travel bookings “are made through other systems and are not affected.”

“While investigations remain ongoing, at this stage FLT believes that a significant number of customer records in the impacted system may have been accessed by unknown persons, although it is not clear at this time how many of those records have actually been extracted from the third-party system,” the statement reads.

An initial review found that most of the accessed records contain only customer names, some with basic travel information.

“A very small percentage is believed to include data such as limited passport details, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, or in rare cases health or mobility information,” according to FLT.

The company says that, to date, it has found no access to customer credit card, payment or bank account details.

To establish the scope of the incident, FLT is working with the vendor and Mandiant, its cyber security incident response partner, “to implement appropriate safeguards and containment actions.”

After learning of the activity, FLT activated its incident response resources and worked with the third party to contain it. The company says it has changed authentication keys and credentials, increased monitoring on the system, and is notifying the relevant authorities.

“FLT values customer privacy and data security. The company understands that an incident like this can be unsettling for customers who may be affected, and we apologise for any concern this causes,” the company stated.

In the meantime, FLT advises that customers “should be alert to unexpected emails, calls or messages about their bookings, and should not click on links, open attachments or share personal information, passwords or payment details in response.”

FLT is the latest travel company to disclose a breach linked to a booking system. In April, the online travel platform Booking.com warned that hackers may have accessed customer data linked to travel reservations, including names, email addresses, phone numbers and information shared with accommodations.

More recently, accommodation software provider RMS Cloud, whose booking systems are used by more than 6,000 hotels, holiday parks and serviced apartments, acknowledged a breach after guests of several Australian holiday park operators received phishing messages via WhatsApp, SMS and email in late October.