Self-healing endpoint security as a foundation for visibility

When it comes to persistent cyber threats, a majority of companies have resigned themselves to the fact they will be or are already infiltrated by an unknown adversary. It is impossible to stop well-funded, well-prepared and persistent adversaries 100 percent of the time.

Accepting this rationale does not mean failure or defeat. It simply means that organizations have to be quicker at detecting and responding to the threats, breaches and disabled controls to avoid increasingly prevalent and costly data breaches. New capabilities are needed to reduce the mean time to remediate and dwell time of security breaches at the source.

The new Application Persistence product from Absolute provides embedded, self-healing capabilities to third-party endpoint controls such as VPN, anti-virus, encryption, systems management and other critical controls that are too easily compromised.

It leverages Absolute’s patented Persistence technology, embedded in the firmware of more than one billion popular PCs and mobile devices worldwide, giving enterprises and ISVs the power to build more resilient endpoints that self-heal if an application is removed or compromised, and ultimately return to an original state of safety and efficacy without IT intervention.

Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of the Ponemon Institute, cites the dangers and implications of a dark endpoint in the enterprise, noting that 67 percent of enterprises are unable to detect employee use of insecure mobile devices. “There’s nothing more concerning to a CISO than thousands of employees carrying laptops, smartphones and tablets around the globe – each containing sensitive and proprietary company data – and the IT department has no idea if a device has been compromised or not,” Ponemon said. “A dark endpoint is not only concerning, but it is also costly and dangerous.”

Application Persistence for enterprises and ISVs

Application Persistence allows enterprises to harden much of their security stack giving all of the agents on their endpoints the ability to self-heal or reinstall when attempts are made to break or compromise them. This ensures applications are always-on – even if the machine is off-network, firmware is flashed, the device is re-imaged, the hard-drive is replaced, or the OS is reinstalled. It also gives enterprises control over endpoints, resulting in more resilient endpoint controls, visibility and real-time remediation.

Absolute ISV partners can leverage Application Persistence to differentiate their own security and management applications.

Self-Healing Endpoints Protect the digital enterprise

Application Persistence is built on Absolute’s patented Persistence technology to give IT operations and security professionals visibility and control of applications and data that cannot be compromised — whether the devices are on or off the network – allowing companies to:

Ensure application resiliency: Absolute provides the ability to see and control devices, applications and data both on and off the network to ensure critical endpoint applications are always available and effective.

Automatically repair breaches: An attempt to disable an endpoint control triggers an automatic reinstall and repair of the agent to maintain compliance in an increasingly persistent threat environment.

Minimize risks: Security pros can now keep critical applications on devices, minimizing security risks and reducing vulnerabilities. With no IT intervention, agents can be restored across all endpoints.

Ensure compliance: With automated control remediation, IT can easily maintain correct application versions to meet compliance requirements.

Deploy instantly: Absolute’s core technology is already embedded in more than one billion popular PCs, laptops and other mobile devices, so customers only need to activate via a cloud-based platform for results.