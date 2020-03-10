Zimperium’s new solution helps orgs protect their mobile apps throughout their entire life cycle

ZimperiumZimperium, the global leader in mobile threat defense (MTD), announced a first-of-its-kind complete Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS), a comprehensive solution that helps organizations protect their mobile apps throughout their entire life cycle.

“Until now, organizations trying to secure their mobile apps have been forced to piecemeal security solutions together,” said Nitin Bhatia, chief strategy officer at Zimperium. “This approach leaves holes in the development life cycle related to security and provides little to no visibility into threats on end user devices while the app is in use.”

Addressing a need

Mobile applications have become a business requirement for almost every organization. According to a recent report, four out of 10 large enterprises are planning to deliver more than 50 apps for their internal and external customers.

To meet the skyrocketing demand, some enterprises are increasing their in-house app development while others are outsourcing. And while organizations have become proficient at developing mobile apps, many lack the ability to protect them from threats.

When attackers discover and exploit apps in the wild, the lack of visibility and actionable information can lead to breaches, stolen data, brand impact, and lost revenue.

According to Gartner’s Market Guide for In-App Protection Report (July 3, 2019; Dionisio Zumerle and Manjunath Bhat), “security and risk management leaders must take due care in protecting their application clients to avoid turning a promising software design trend into a security failure.”

The MAPS solution

MAPS is comprised of three solutions, each of which address a specific enterprise mobile app security need:

zScan helps organizations discover and fix compliance, privacy, and security issues within mobile apps before they are released as part of the development process

zShield hardens the app through obfuscation and anti-tampering functionality to protect the app from potential attacks like reverse engineering and code tampering and

zDefend (formerly zIAP) is an SDK embedded in apps to help detect and defend against device, network, phishing and malicious app attacks while the app is in use.

“The development of a mobile app should be focused on creating exceptional user experiences and engagement, not financial and reputation concerns over data breaches and privacy and security issues,” Bhatia said. “MAPS provides peace of mind to CISOs, CIOs and security operational teams for the life of their mobile app.”