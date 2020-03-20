Jim Fairweather joins Cygilant as Chief Revenue Officer

Cygilant, provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, announced that Jim Fairweather has joined the Cygilant team as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Jim will assume leadership of the company’s global sales team, setting strategy and objectives and driving execution to exceed all goals.

“Jim is a proven leader with a strong track record in IT sales management, channel development and go-to-market strategies,” said Rob Scott, Cygilant CEO and president.

“It’s an exciting time for Cygilant, as we continue to expand to meet the cybersecurity needs of our growing customer base. We’re thrilled to have Jim on board and leading our sales organization into the future.”

He most recently served as vice president, Americas sales and marketing at EPOS/Sennheiser Communications, a developer of high-end audio and video solutions for the enterprise and gaming communities. Prior to that, Jim held executive sales management positions at Polycom, Hewlett Packard, Vidyo, Yamaha and Honeywell.

Jim has been responsible for developing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and cloud-based global sales strategies. He’s also provided sales transformation at many levels by building high-performance teams and creating success cultures that have exceeded global sales goals and expectations.

“Small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are facing the same cybersecurity challenges that large, global companies are facing – and are often having to face them without the time and resources that those large organizations have,” added Jim.

“That’s why this opportunity with Cygilant is such a great one – we have the combination of technology and personal expertise to protect SMBs, freeing them up to focus on activities that grow their business.”

At Cygilant, Jim will also be responsible for overseeing the company’s Global Cybersecurity Advisors (CSAs), guaranteeing they continue to deliver excellence for customers. Each Cygilant customer is assigned a CSA that they collaborate with on a regular basis to ensure protection from the latest cybersecurity threats.

Jim holds a Bachelor of Science from Bentley University and graduated from the Executive Sales Management Program at University of Michigan.