MaxLinear welcomes Greg Dougherty to board of directors

MaxLinear, a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, announced the expansion of its board to include optical communication industry veteran Greg Dougherty.

Mr. Dougherty has been appointed a Class III director with a term continuing until the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. His appointment is effective immediately.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Greg to our board of directors,” said Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., MaxLinear’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Greg’s extensive experience and knowledge within the optical communications industry will be an asset to MaxLinear as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that help shape the future of networking and communications technology.”

“I am thrilled to join the MaxLinear board,” stated Mr. Dougherty. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and management team as MaxLinear continues to expand its product portfolio across its key target markets.”

Mr. Dougherty served as Chief Executive Officer of Oclaro from June 2013 and as a member of the Board of Directors from April 2009 until the December 2018 acquisition by Lumentum.

Prior to Oclaro, Mr. Dougherty served as a director of Avanex Corporation, a leading global provider of intelligent photonic solutions, from April 2005 to April 2009, when Avanex and Bookham merged to become Oclaro.

Mr. Dougherty also served as a director of Picarro, a manufacturer of ultra-sensitive gas spectroscopy equipment using laser-based technology, from October 2002 to August 2013, and as its Interim Chief Executive Officer from January 2003 to April 2004. He currently serves as a member of the Boards of Directors of Infinera, IPG Photonics, and Fabrinet.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Dougherty served as the Chief Operating Officer at SDL from 1997 to 2001, when the company was acquired by JDS Uniphase Corporation, where he continued in that role until 2002.

From 1989 to 1997, Mr. Dougherty held various senior positions at Lucent Technologies Microelectronics in the Optoelectronics Strategic Business Unit. Mr. Dougherty received a B.Sc. in Optics in 1983 from the University of Rochester.