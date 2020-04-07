Cynet
Cynet

Download: CISO Checklist for Secure Remote Working

The recent mass transition to working remotely coupled with cyberattacks introduces a heavy burden on the CISO. The CISO Checklist for Secure Remote Working provides a concise, high-level list of the absolute essentials needed to ensure their organization is well protected in these challenging times.

cynet ciso checklist

The checklist is built of five pillars:

Security Technology: A recommended list of product categories that should be installed and configured.

Security Team: Every team, regardless of size and dedication level, has a set of procedures to handle ongoing security operations routinely. These procedures must be at the very least refreshed, and in many aspects updated.

General Workforce: People are increasingly vulnerable to all sorts of social engineering manipulations. Awareness, education, and security drills are essential to arm your workforce against these attacks.

3rd Party Service Providers: Whether your organization performs all its security tasks in-house or not, it’s time to consider outsourcing some of the more skill-dependent mission to a domain expert MSSP – or at least make sure that all IR and security management operations are adequately covered.

Management Visibility: The organization’s executives must have full visibility both into the CISOs efforts as well as to the actual security posture.

More about
Share this
Read Previous
You are reading
CISO checklist

Download: CISO Checklist for Secure Remote Working

Read Next

Don't miss