Mike Houghton joins Cohesity as vice president of Americas channels

Cohesity announced that veteran channel sales leader Mike Houghton has joined the company to serve as vice president of Americas channels. Houghton brings nearly 30 years of technology and channel experience to this important role at Cohesity, a data management company that is 100 percent committed to the channel partners.

Houghton will focus on empowering partners to increase revenues, differentiate from competitors, and bring value-added solutions and services to their customers through Cohesity’s modern, software-defined data management solutions.

He will also expand Cohesity’s penetration and reach in the Americas market, leveraging his strong relationship with the channel community while also working with the company’s world-class partner organization.

Cohesity continues to invest heavily in its channel sales operations, offering programs and incentives that give partners unique ways to take advantage of the rapidly expanding data management sector.

“Cohesity’s breakthrough data management platform uniquely solves business challenges customers face today in a way that legacy products simply fail to address. I’m very excited to reach more of these organizations in the Americas through our exceptional global channel ecosystem,” Houghton said.

“I’m honored to work with the incredibly talented team at Cohesity, and engage in a market that is rapidly embracing new, innovative approaches to data management.”

Houghton joins Cohesity from Logicalis U.S., a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services, where he served as president and chief sales officer responsible for the team’s strategic direction as well as the day-to-day sales operations and performance.

Prior to Logicalis, he was the senior vice president of sales at Tech Data, managing the company’s U.S. and Canadian Enterprise Solutions business, overseeing field and inside sales teams, VAR sales, and relationships with emerging channel partners and government agencies.

Houghton also held several executive-level sales roles at Avnet Technology Solutions before the company was acquired by Tech Data in 2017. Additionally, he held senior roles at technology companies including Teletech (formerly Direct Alliance), Zones, and Insight.

“Mike understands how to help partners and customers succeed at a fundamental level because he has decades of experience in IT and in driving partner programs that have true impact,” said Bill Lipsin, vice president of global channel sales, Cohesity.

“I believe that Cohesity and our partners have only begun to capitalize on the enormous opportunity in the data management market, and Mike will play a key role in taking this growth to the next level.”

“We are happy to see Mike join the team at Cohesity. We have worked with him over the years and know him to be extremely knowledgeable and proactive in supporting partners and our joint customers,” said Sandy Salty, CMO, Trace 3, a Premier Cohesity Partner.

“The Cohesity data management solution has tremendous traction among our customer base, and the company has been very supportive of its partners. We are confident that will continue as the company continues to hire industry veterans like Mike Houghton.”