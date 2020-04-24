Kasten K10 now available on VMware Cloud Marketplace

Kasten, the market leader for Kubernetes Data Management, announced that the company’s flagship platform, Kasten K10, is available on VMware Cloud Marketplace.

Kasten’s collaboration with VMware enables enterprise IT and DevOps groups to immediately realize the benefits of a software-centric, Kubernetes data management solution. The K10 data management platform provides backup/restore, application mobility, and disaster recovery for vSphere customers with Kubernetes-based applications.

VMware Cloud Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms – across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms.

Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Kasten architected Kasten K10 specifically to address Day 2 data management challenges for cloud-native applications. Kasten K10 provide VMware customers with a Kubernetes backup and mobility solution, including:

Zero-touch application backup and recovery : Kasten K10 with its unique application-aware approach dynamically maps data management policies to the current state of the application running on VMware PKS clusters. This can be accomplished without requiring any developer or CI/CD pipeline changes and K10 is pre-integrated with relational and NoSQL data services.

: Kasten K10 with its unique application-aware approach dynamically maps data management policies to the current state of the application running on VMware PKS clusters. This can be accomplished without requiring any developer or CI/CD pipeline changes and K10 is pre-integrated with relational and NoSQL data services. Seamless operations and portability: Kasten K10 enables Disaster Recovery workflows across VMware PKS including cross-region application migration. Managed public cloud Kubernetes clusters are also supported with seamless data conversion between infrastructure formats when needed.

Enterprise-grade reliability and ease of use: Kasten K10 manages backups at scale through automation and a very easy to use graphical interface avoiding the need for custom scripting for data management and compliance. "Must have" authentication and authorization functions like RBAC are natively integrated into the solution along with extensible workflows.

“Kasten is very excited to be a part of the VMware Cloud Marketplace,” said Gaurav Rishi, Head of Product for Kasten. “We believe that the pace of Kubernetes applications in production will accelerate further with VMware’s recent Tanzu portfolio releases that make Kubernetes a first-class citizen in vSphere environments.”

“We are pleased to see Kasten K10 available on VMware Cloud Marketplace,” said Ramya Sarangarajan, Director within VMware’s Cloud Services group.

“Validated technologies, such as Kasten K10, enable our customers to build, run and manage their applications effectively and efficiently. We’re excited to work with partners such as Kasten to empower customers to derive the most value from their cloud investments.”