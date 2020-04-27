Obsidian Security lets security teams monitor Zoom usage

Obsidian Security announced protection for Zoom, enabling organizations to safely embrace the leading video communications service as a business-critical application.

Using Obsidian, Zoom customers have enterprise-level monitoring, detection, and response capabilities from a security, compliance, and risk perspective. This is the latest addition to a set of rich integrations that Obsidian has built with SaaS-based collaboration products such as G Suite, Office 365, Salesforce, Slack, Box, Dropbox, and GitHub to enable secure collaboration in a cloud-first world.

“Board meetings, medical appointments, and critical customer calls are all occurring over Zoom. Security teams are grappling with how to prevent account misuse and ensure that only the right people are in these meetings,” said Glenn Chisholm, CEO of Obsidian. “Understanding who joined the meeting, from where and when, as well as whether they recorded the meeting is critical. Obsidian helps customers tackle this challenge with continuous monitoring and automated detection.”

The Obsidian cloud detection and response platform aggregates, normalizes, and enriches data around user access and activity from an organization’s SaaS applications. Obsidian has built deep integrations with leading SaaS-based communication and collaboration platforms that organizations are increasingly relying on to get remote work done.

Security teams can monitor user activity and get timely alerts to protect against accidental oversharing and insider threat, and to detect and respond to account compromise and data breaches.

Obsidian’s Zoom integration lets security teams not only monitor who is using the service, but how they are using it. Obsidian generates insights and alerts related to a variety of risks and threats:

Application misconfigurations that violate security best practices

Risky user behavior that exposes accounts to takeover and misuse

Account compromise, data breaches, and insider threat

Support for Zoom in the Obsidian platform is available today to customers. Zoom customers can get started in minutes by connecting their organization’s Zoom account to the Obsidian service. Obsidian offers a free, no-obligation two-week trial.