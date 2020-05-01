Resecurity appoints Rajan Pant to redefine the way SAARC countries deal with cyberattacks

Resecurity, a global leader in risk management and threat analysis, announces its partnership with Rajan Pant to help lead the geographic expansion into SAARC (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka) countries.

Rajan has extensive experience in cyber law and digital forensics and will bring his 25 years of experience to partner with Resecurity as it redefines the way SAARC countries deal with cyber attacks and risk management.

As state-sponsored attacks pose threats to government agencies across the globe, data privacy and cybersecurity defenses are a major goal for the public sector. Risk management and threat monitoring are an integral part of effective cybersecurity to help these agencies detect, mitigate, contain and investigate the many exploits and attack vectors available to threat actors.

Rajan Pant brings 25 years of experience to Resecurity’s global experts. His successful career in cyber law and digital forensics has afforded him the opportunity to become an expert in the cybersecurity industry. He’s implemented many advanced cybersecurity solutions for large enterprises and government agencies.

Rajan has obtained many of the international certifications recognized in the industry, and he is trained for cybersecurity incident response, digital forensics and investigations, and is an Economics graduate from Tribhuvan University. He possesses a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA-IT) and a Master in Law (LLM).

He also has a number of certifications including ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) Expert, CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker), CHFI (Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator) version 8, ISO 27001 LA, COBIT (Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies) version 5, and SAP S4/HANA Expert.

In his many years in the cybersecurity industry, Rajan brings advanced knowledge to enterprise organizations, the CERT/CSIRT (Computer Emergency Response Team/ Computer Security Incident Response Team) community, and the government of Nepal.

He is the founding Chairman of Information Security Emergency Team of Nepal (ITSERT-NP), which is the first CERT/CSIRT community in the country. Rajan is also the former IT Controller of Government for Nepal, and he was the pioneer in establishing PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) technology for the Government of Nepal.

He speaks to aspiring cybersecurity professionals and experts in the field at several international conferences bringing his valuable knowledge on cybersecurity and cyber law to many different countries.

Rajan excels in decreasing the time it takes for organizations to respond to cyber-crime in Nepal and bringing awareness to citizens so that they understand the dangers of threats and bad actors. He conducts public awareness programs on cybersecurity across the country.

Rajan has spent years providing assistance to enterprises helping them improve their cybersecurity posture, reduce emergency response times, and find solutions to the many cybersecurity challenges that impact data privacy and security.

Resecurity is excited to partner with Rajan to help build better infrastructure within SAARC countries and train professionals to quickly detect and monitor threats. Cyber threats have rapidly accelerated in the last decade, and many organizations struggle to keep up with the numerous threat actors and their exploits.

More and more organizations rely on cloud-based technology, increasing risk and the need for proper cybersecurity. Resecurity’s Risk and Context platforms bring necessary technology to organizations to properly monitor and detect today’s threats as well as the next generation’s level of exploits.