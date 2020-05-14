FireEye Cloudvisory: Control center for multi-cloud security management

FireEye, the intelligence-led security company, announced the availability of FireEye Cloudvisory, a control center for cloud security management across any security environment – private, public and hybrid.

FireEye acquired Cloudvisory in January 2020 as a means of combining cloud visibility with unrivaled insights into the threat landscape. Fully integrated into the broader FireEye cloud security portfolio, Cloudvisory now offers customers instant deployment across their cloud infrastructures, and further capabilities in security analytics through FireEye Helix and advanced threat detection through FireEye Detection On Demand.

“Managing complex, multi-cloud environments is a reality for the majority of enterprises. However, legacy security tools that bolt-on to existing deployments slow down cloud operations and can create massive security blind spots and open doors,” said Martin Holste, CTO of Cloud at FireEye.

“By consolidating these environments into one consistent interface, our Cloudvisory solution offers security teams centralized visibility, continuous compliance and in-line enforcement of organization security policies. This removes the complexity of multi-cloud management while minimizing the impact of a potential incident.”

Building upon the FireEye cloud solutions portfolio, Cloudvisory is a cloud-native security solution that gives security teams unified control over cloud sprawl and infrastructure misconfiguration.

Unlike legacy and one-off security tools that introduce deployment complexity and fail to scale in the cloud without greater investments in talent, the Cloudvisory solution is designed to:

Provide central single-pane visibility into assets, workloads and associated security controls and events across an organization’s cloud infrastructure

Remediate compliance failures, without any need for extra deployment components such as agents, appliances and functions

Block and quarantine attacks using cloud-native microsegmentation

Multi-cloud context amplified by unrivalled threat intelligence

As many organizations are moving to the cloud, attackers are exploring this new attack surface. Cloudvisory customers can easily implement security and governance policies for their cloud and container platforms based on frontline Mandiant knowledge of attacker tools and techniques. These insights are continually being fed back into the Cloudvisory solution to inform better detection of emerging threats.

Further, Cloudvisory integrates with FireEye Helix to inform intelligent, orchestrated responses to detected incidents. With the ability to connect FireEye Detection On Demand and FireEye Messaging Security, analysts have a truly robust ability to pinpoint threats across cloud collaboration tools and popular cloud storage solutions.

By coupling intelligent security analytics with orchestrated incident response, organizations benefit from actionable insights within a unified security architecture spanning legacy datacenter, private-cloud and public-cloud environments.

Availability

The FireEye Cloudvisory solution operates across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes and OpenStack, as well as traditional virtualized and bare metal environments.

Cloudvisory is available as-a-service (SaaS) or on-premises; stand-alone or integrated with FireEye Helix.