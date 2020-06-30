NETSCOUT and Oracle help customers gain real-time visibility into risks from apps and digital services

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS announced that it is collaborating with Oracle to help customers gain end-to-end visibility for service assurance and security of mission-critical applications and services across their hybrid cloud infrastructures. NETSCOUT is a Gold level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

NETSCOUT’s vSTREAM and virtual nGeniusONE are now available from the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering Oracle Cloud customers best-in-class application visibility and the ability to leverage authentic information contained in application and network traffic for real-time telemetry.

This “Smart Data” enables I.T. teams to gain consistent visibility and perform monitoring and troubleshooting of their critical services, regardless of the application or underlying infrastructure, with the ability to provide the deep forensics needed for faster and more efficient responses.

Deployable from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the nGeniusONE platform uses ISNG software, appliances, and vSTREAM agents, to provide proactive service assurance by identifying developing service delivery problems across any hybrid cloud environment. It analyzes network and application traffic to deliver end-to-end visibility into the availability and performance of applications, networks, service enablers, and end-users.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications.

Oracle Cloud is a Generation 2 enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics.

Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

“Digital transformation has new meaning and urgency in today’s reality,” stated Tom Raimondi, Jr., chief marketing officer, NETSCOUT. “Our relationship with Oracle provides customers borderless visibility into their network — from the core to the edge — as they migrate from on-prem to the cloud.”

While organizations require more automated application and network performance monitoring, which is imperative for successful deployments of critical business services, they currently rely on dozens of tools that aren’t integrated. This flaw results in visibility and operational gaps that open the delivery of applications and business services to increased risk.

“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle.

“NETSCOUT’s commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and its ability to help our mutual customers gain real-time visibility into risks from applications and digital services provides a significant operational benefit.”