Zyxel Nebula update enhances WiFi security and opens API for use by MSPs

Zyxel Networks announced the release of the latest update to its Nebula Cloud Networking Solution. The upgrade, which is available now as a free firmware release for Zyxel Nebula managed access points, switches and security gateways, incorporates key features that enhance WiFi security and enable vertical partners to incorporate the delivery of new value-add services.

WiFi access management made easy and secure

A new feature included in the Nebula update makes the management of Wifi access for multiple users simple, convenient and secure. Available for the first time to the SMB market, Dynamic Personal Pre-Shared Key (DPPSK) enables businesses to greatly increase wireless network security by eliminating the sharing of a single WiFi password for all guests and employees.

The ability to issue a unique WiFi password for each user with the tap of a button greatly reduces unauthorized access that can place network-connected resources and other network users at risk. Passwords can be customized to expire or last for a particular timeframe.

Open API enables integration of value-add applications by technology partners

The new update opens up the Nebula API to make it easier for technology partners to integrate their systems with Nebula. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and system integrators are now able to incorporate their own services such as WiFi onboarding systems which can be combined with DPPSK technology to improve network access for guests and employees while strengthening network security protocols.

SSID NAT function expands AP functionality to reduce costs for small businesses

Nebula’s new SSID NAT function enables small businesses to set up Nebula-compatible access points as a router or gateway capable of assigning IP addresses to wireless clients, such as customer or staff devices and laptops. This capability reduces the overhead required for additional infrastructure, lowering costs and simplifying network management for small businesses.

“The Zyxel Nebula Cloud Networking Solution continues to expand and evolve to meet the unique and ever-changing requirements of small- and medium-sized business across a wide variety of industries,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel.

“This major update to the Nebula system shows Zyxel’s dedication to bring enterprise-class networking technologies and capabilities to the SMB sector as well providing the ability for our technology partners to utilize our platforms to expand their own service offerings.”

Update adds existing products to the Nebula solution

The new update adds the GS1350 Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed PoE Switches of CCTV surveillance switches to the portfolio of Nebula-capable solutions. The GS1350 series provides extended range over all ports enabling PoE-enabled devices to be deployed over distances up to 250 meters.

Nebula also now supports Zyxel’s new WiFi 6 access points including the NWA110AX 802.11ax (WiFi 6) Dual-Radio PoE Access Point, WAX510D 802.11ax (WiFi 6) Dual-Radio Unified Access Point and WAX650S 802.11ax (WiFi 6) Dual-Radio Unified Pro Access Point.

Zyxel Nebula products carry lifetime limited warranties and are available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-Commerce partners.