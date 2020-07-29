Veritas is unifying data protection, from the edge to core to cloud

Veritas Technologies introduced new innovations to its Enterprise Data Services Platform (EDSP) to help customers reduce risk, optimize cost, strengthen ransomware resiliency, and manage multi-cloud environments at scale.

With the launch of NetBackup 8.3, Veritas further empowers enterprise customers by improving the resiliency of their applications and infrastructure regardless of the context. By extending the core of EDSP— NetBackup—to include the Veritas Resiliency Platform (VRP) and CloudPoint, Veritas delivers a single platform with enterprise resiliency features and functionality to protect and recover data wherever it resides.

As global enterprises accelerate digital transformation to support a remote workforce at scale and seek to reduce costs in the face of economic headwinds, IT resiliency and efficiency are more critical than ever. With the innovations in NetBackup 8.3, organizations can dramatically reduce the risk and impact of system downtime, avoid disparate workload-specific point products and realize significant cost savings by standardizing on a single platform across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“Scale, flexibility and simplicity are continuing to drive up cloud adoption,” said Christophe Bertrand, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “While the benefits of these multi-cloud strategies are well established, they also bring data protection challenges as multiple point products can increase risk and operational complexity. Businesses can simplify the backup and recovery challenge by standardizing on a single platform.”

NetBackup software’s latest innovations

Strengthened ransomware resiliency with security improvements:

Expanded ransomware protection with hardened NetBackup appliances and vendor-agnostic immutability for storage utilizing NetBackup OpenStorage Technology (OST)

Seamless, secure infrastructure supporting 2048-bit encryption and integration with third party key management systems (EKMS) giving customers choice

Role-based access control (RBAC) enhancements that provide greater flexibility and simplify role management

Cloud-native data protection for all leading platforms:

Robust cloud-native protection for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with full Veritas CloudPoint integration

Expanded cloud-to-anywhere—including Azure Stack to Azure Stack and Azure region-to-region—with push button orchestrated disaster recovery using full Veritas Resiliency Platform integration

Seamless workload and data portability in hybrid and multi-cloud, with both to-the-cloud and between-cloud storage tiers

Enhanced workload support featuring substantial performance improvements and increased operational simplicity:

50x faster discovery for VMware vCenter and vCloud, reducing discovery time from hours to minutes for large environments

25% faster dynamic NAS data protection via auto-discovery of resources and load balancing with the ability to restore data anywhere on any NetBackup target, removing vendor lock-in

Total control of discovery, backup, restore, and automation at scale for Microsoft SQL, Oracle, and Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) to simplify management

“Veritas is continuing to innovate on its Enterprise Data Services Platform with the launch of the latest version of NetBackup. We’re extending enterprise-grade data protection and the most robust set of recovery options to every corner of our customers’ IT environments—from on-premises physical to virtual, to cloud and even to containers,” said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, Products Organization at Veritas. “Our customers’ environments are getting more complex with more applications, more workloads, more data, more clouds and more threats. NetBackup 8.3 accelerates our strategy to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management with the Enterprise Data Services Platform with best in industry scale and reliability.”