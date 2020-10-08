IDC MarketScape assesses 11 companies that offer tools and frameworks for advanced ML platfoms

International Data Corporation (IDC) published a new assessment of eleven companies offering the tools and frameworks for developing advanced machine learning (ML) models and solutions.

The IDC MarketScape report uses a comprehensive framework to assess these vendors relative to a set of criteria that explain both short-term and long-term success in the ML platform market.

The eleven advanced machine learning platform providers evaluated in this MarketScape report are: Alteryx, Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Dataiku, DataRobot, Google, H2O.ai, IBM, MathWorks, Microsoft, and SAS.

Advanced machine learning platforms provide a range of ML methods primarily working with structured and semi-structured data to create predictive and prescriptive models that are then used in applications.

Advanced machine learning platforms can also include development, training, and deployment tools, including pretrained models and automatic machine learning methods that help developers and business users to experiment, automate machine learning, and build and deploy artificial intelligence models into production.

The platforms provide functionality to apply a broad range of supervised, unsupervised, reinforcement, and transfer learning methods into models and applications put into production and can be deployed in several ways.

Organizations across a variety of industries are using artificial intelligence and machine learning as a catalyst for business process disruption, digital transformation, and the creation of new economies of scale.

Machine learning is increasingly being utilized in business applications, with many solutions already implemented and many more being explored. Enterprises are embracing machine learning applications across all lines of business.

Implementations vary across a breadth of use cases from intelligent financial closing to sales next best action and from production recommendations to personalized recommendations for learning and career.

“Success in the rapidly evolving AI software platforms market requires advanced machine learning software platform vendors to continue to innovate and provide tools to help customers accelerate development and deployment and monitoring of machine learning models,” said David Schubmehl, research director, AI Software Platforms at IDC.

“AI adoption is past the tipping point. The rapid rise of digital transformation has pushed AI to the top of the corporate agenda and machine learning infusion is ubiquitous across all business processes,” added Ritu Jyoti, program vice president for AI Research.

“However, as we accelerate into the mainstream, organizations will need to embrace innovative machine learning platforms to realize AI/ML at scale and enjoy sustainable competitive advantage.”

IDC believes that the market for AI in general and advanced machine learning platforms in particular is evolving at a very rapid pace and that the next two to four years will be pivotal for the market as the techniques and approaches for developing and deploying new models advance.