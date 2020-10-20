Entrust launches direct-to-card solution for instant physical and mobile ID issuance

Entrust announced the Sigma Instant Desktop Issuance solution, a direct-to-card solution for instant physical and mobile ID issuance.

Designed for both cloud and on-premise deployment, the Sigma solution sets the standard for simple, secure and smart instant ID solutions across enterprise, healthcare, government, higher education and financial institutions.

Today’s enterprises face a myriad of security challenges: From transitioning to digital operations during the pandemic, to managing the global rise in cyber-attacks, they must maintain a safe and secure flow of data − including the data stored on physical credentials.

Within these organizations, Identity and Access Management professionals require a printing solution that is not only easy to integrate into their operations, but one that evolves to meet the growing needs of their company while assuring the highest level of data security.

Sigma systems deliver a seamless user experience across the issuance process for desktop and mobile printing needs. It eliminates the frustrations of printer set-up with a modular design and an out-of-the-box implementation that takes less than 30 minutes for users to begin issuing identities.

Equipped with cloud-based APIs, Sigma systems bring issuance to the cloud without additional hardware — enabling instant printing for both physical IDs, badges and payment cards.

Sigma systems are trusted IoT devices that help ensure organizations and their data are safe with an intelligent network and building connectivity for ultimate enterprise protection.

With capabilities like tactile impressions, holographic and luster panel printing, Sigma printers make it highly difficult for counterfeiters to alter or recreate cards. Additionally, features like an inline magnetic stripe and smart card encoding secure your cards during the card printing process.

“With our Sigma platform, we’re proud to deliver a best-in-class desktop credential issuance solution that’s designed to work completely and securely within a cloud environment, allowing financial, enterprise, government, higher education and healthcare organizations to meet high-volume issuance demands without sacrificing security or ease of use.

“The Sigma system is ready to meet the issuance needs of today, and equally important, will evolve to meet tomorrow’s security and technology challenges with unlimited printing applications,” said Tony Ball, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Instant Issuance at Entrust.

“Entrust has been a pioneer in direct-to-card identity issuance technology for decades, and our Sigma system takes it to a whole new level.”

Sigma systems offer the most advanced security architecture that keeps data protected at each step of the issuance process:

Encrypted connections : The connection and data sent between software and the printer are secure and encrypted. Sigma printers do not store customer data after successful printing is complete.

: The connection and data sent between software and the printer are secure and encrypted. Sigma printers do not store customer data after successful printing is complete. Secure boot : This feature prevents Sigma systems from booting up malware or other compromises are detected.

: This feature prevents Sigma systems from booting up malware or other compromises are detected. Trusted platform module (TPM): Organizations can store and manage user certificates and keys in the printer, allowing the printer to become a trusted internet of things (IoT) endpoint.

As large segments of the workforce continue operating remotely, Sigma systems are poised to meet the demands of a hybrid workforce with its physical and digital issuance platform.

The Sigma system’s “Printer Dashboard” is available on mobile devices, allowing organizations to manage the printer from anywhere, without being tied to a desktop.

Sigma systems also enable companies to pivot and move to a contactless ID Issuance experience, from online photo submission to validating the photo, printing the card, and ultimately delivering the card to the employee.

Furthermore, the on-premises instant ID solution features a mobile enrollment functionality for added flexibility to issue IDs at various locations within a facility. Sigma systems use intelligent instant ID technology to streamline printing and eliminate manual workflows — bringing simplicity, security and flexibility to the issuance process.

“Whether your requirements demand an integrated, secure on-premises solution or a system that can grow with a distributed workforce via a secure cloud-hosted Identity Management offering, the Entrust Sigma solutions can meet your needs,” said Joe Franco, Director of Sales at Capture Technologies, an Entrust channel partner.

“They are browser based and mobile ready and able to be deployed without the need for a heavy client to be installed. The certificate based integrated security features should put to rest any concerns about using the cloud for identity issuance or your printing solution being vulnerable to network attack.”