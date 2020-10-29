Cymatic names Stuart McClure to its advisory board

Cymatic announced that Stuart McClure, founder and former chief executive of AI security firm Cylance, has been named to the Cymatic advisory board. Stuart’s security and technology expertise will provide Cymatic with technical guidance and market leadership to ensure the success and relevance of its all-in-one client-side WAF CymaticONE + VADR.

Stuart is widely recognized for his achievements in applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to endpoint protection and defense. His groundbreaking work led to the creation of Cylance, the first of its kind in cybersecurity protection, which he sold to Blackberry for $1.5 billion just six years after launch.

He is a serial entrepreneur with two successful exits prior to Cylance, including security company Foundstone, which was acquired by McAfee for $90 million.

“Cymatic’s approach is a lot like what we did at Cylance in terms of revolutionizing a market that was overdue for disruption,” said McClure.

“To thwart today’s advanced cyber threats at the point of attack requires the real-time understanding, early detection, and intelligence CymaticONE + VADR delivers. I’ve long been passionate about using AI and ML to better protect people and their devices, and I am excited to be part of the Cymatic mission to transform the way organizations defend web applications.”

In addition to his many startup ventures, Stuart has held executive leadership positions with large global organizations including general manager and global CTO at McAfee, co-CISO at Kaiser Permanente, cybersecurity practice lead at Ernst & Young, test labs director at IDG, and more.

He is the author of many books and publications on cybersecurity such as the best-selling Hacking Exposed (now in its seventh edition) and the long-running InfoWorld column SecurityWatch.

He is a frequent commentator on top broadcast outlets such as CNN, CNBC, and CBS; a speaker at leading industry events; and a security advisor to many company boards, military organizations, and governments around the world.

“We are honored and humbled to have Stuart McClure join Team Cymatic,” said Cymatic Founder and President Paul Storm.

“Stuart’s insight and leadership are well known in the industry and a competitive advantage for us. We know we’re onto something special because we deploy in minutes and operationalize in seconds, with universal visibility and client-side controls across the entire security environment.

“Our architecture is agile; our platform is flexible; and our ability to protect web applications from cyber threats like code injection attacks, Magecart, and XXS is unmatched in the industry. We’re truly excited to work with Stuart to continue developing the best ways to defend organizations against malicious intrusions.”

Cymatic offers the only web application firewall (WAF) solution that combines client-side WAF defenses with a proprietary vulnerability, awareness, detection, and response (VADR) engine to deliver instant and continuous in-session intelligence around devices, users, and locations.

Cymatic’s first-look, first-strike capability is earliest in the kill chain, reducing risk across applications, networks, and users while ensuring organizations are compliant with today’s security-driven regulations.