Onix expands agreement with Google Cloud to grow customer adoption of its products and solutions

Onix announced it has signed an expanded agreement with Google Cloud to accelerate its growth and grow customer adoption of Google Cloud products and solutions.

Under this agreement, Onix will leverage its world-class services team to drive the adoption of Google Cloud with its current and future customers. This includes delivering infrastructure and application modernization, data and analytics services, and managed services as a certified MSP provider on Google Cloud.

“Onix has demonstrated its strong capabilities as a Google Cloud MSP and its ability to help customers execute digital transformations. We are excited that Onix will double down on its Google Cloud practice, and look forward to working closely with Onix to help customers benefit from Google Cloud technology and solutions,” said Eric Rosenkranz, Director, North America Partnerships at Google Cloud.

“Onix has also made serving its local community a priority through its nonprofit organization, Onix Outreach – another reason that we are proud to call Onix a partner.”

In addition to cloud services, Onix also provides its customers best-in-class cost and budget management via OnSpend. This Onix SaaS tool leverages machine learning to give customers spending projections and deeper insights into their cloud billing leading to better forecasting and cost optimization.

“Our primary goal at Onix is ensuring our customers have successful cloud journeys and are exceedingly satisfied with our world-class technical and services teams,” said Onix President and CEO Tim Needles.

“Our commitment to growing our Google Cloud business continues to demonstrate our dedication to the marketplace, delivering only the best service and solutions to our valued customers.”

As a Google Cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP), Onix offers customers 24x7x365 monitoring, management and problem resolution for their cloud systems. Key services include: