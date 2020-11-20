FileCloud 20.2: Protecting, tracking and controlling sensitive documents after distribution

The lines between our personal and professional lives are blurring, and it’s becoming more difficult to maintain control over confidential information as the world searches for ways to maintain security in a remote work environment.

That’s why FileCloud put security at the forefront of FileCloud 20.2, the latest version of its enterprise product. FileCloud offers new levels of privacy and productivity, bringing advanced digital rights management into the platform and eliminating the need for a separate DRM solution.

FileCloud builds in security for remote workers from the beginning. Files are protected with one of the highest encryption levels available, and access can be restricted at any time, even after the document has been shared. The FileCloud Secure Document Viewer prevents any unauthorized user from seeing, sharing or copying the data.

“The security features travel with the document at all times, even after distribution,” said Madhan Kanagavel, FileCloud’s founder and CEO. “With remote work putting a greater demand on security, you need confidence that your company’s trade secrets remain secret.”

Secure collaboration for remote teams

Secure collaboration for remote teams has become more important than ever. The shift to remote work has created new data security threats for businesses of every size. The 2020 State of Data Security Report published by software-recommendation company Getapp found that “limited security for remote workers is the single most common vulnerability businesses are facing today.”

Digital collaboration has brought new challenges to highly sensitive documents like contracts, customer lists or earnings reports. In the past, companies could bring people into a secure conference room and control the distribution of private information. But with companies meeting virtually, they’re struggling to bring that same level of physical security to a digital world.

FileCloud protects confidential files against unsolicited viewing with a restricted viewing mode. Users will only see the part of the document they are allowed to; all other sections will be restricted from view.

Additional document sections will be revealed as the user scrolls. Plus, to maximize your document security, the Screenshot Protection feature prevents recipients from taking screenshots of important documents.

Every detail of FileCloud was crafted to protect a company’s digital documents—reports, contracts, training materials, research—from illegal redistribution and copying. FileCloud creates an encrypted document container that supports multiple file formats, including Microsoft Office files, PDFs and images.

The single encrypted container can hold multiple types of files, eliminating the need to create multiple containers. Users can then share the container via email or FileCloud, and recipients then need to enter an access key to access it. FileCloud verifies the user access key to provide access to shared documents.