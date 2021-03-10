Big Breaches: Cybersecurity Lessons for Everyone book released

Former Google and Twitter security leader, Co-Director of Stanford Online’s Advanced Cybersecurity Certificate Program and best-selling author Neil Daswani is releasing his book, Big Breaches: Cybersecurity Lessons for Everyone, co-authored together with Moudy Elbayadi, CTO of Shutterfly.

As a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), entrepreneur and educator, Daswani distills his experiences, research and analyses to offer current and aspiring CISOs, CIOs, CTOs as well as security and technology professionals a roadmap for recovery, providing actionable insights.

As cybersecurity remains a top business concern, Big Breaches helps technology professionals navigate security strategy and members of boards of directors ask the right questions in the boardroom. The book also provides investors with a deep analysis of the areas where more cybersecurity investment is needed.

By digging into some of the most high-profile breaches in recent history and analyzing their root causes, Daswani offers enterprises advice for mitigating damage and recovering should a breach take place.

This includes key attributes shared by many of the most successful security organizations, ranging from building privacy into their processes to effectively automating critical security activities.

The dangers of cybercrime are real and vast, not only for enterprises but also for the average consumer. In fact, the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a nonprofit organization that tracks data breaches, reports that more than 11.7 billion records have been breached since 2005.

While major corporations have access to security professionals and tools, individuals, especially in a remote working environment, are facing similar threats without additional protections in place.

Whether you’re a small business owner or simply one of the millions of Americans currently working remotely, Big Breaches provides a solid understanding of how phishing, malware, software vulnerabilities, third-party compromise and abuse, unencrypted data, and inadvertent employee mistakes have devastated businesses, and personal lives.

Daswani provides guidance on how we can all learn from mistakes of the past and ensure our cybersecurity. The book also offers a chapter dedicated to helping consumers protect themselves with a Consumer Defense Checklist that has exclusive tips to ensure your digital profile is secure, including: