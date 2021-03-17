Avira Security for Mac: An all-in-one security, privacy and performance tool

Avira has released an all-new Avira Security for Mac, including a free version as well as Prime for premium features. The all-in-one solution blocks and removes threats, enables worry-free browsing, shopping and payment through its real-time protection, and protects data with VPN encryption.

Developed from the ground up on Apple’s latest tech stack, Avira Security for Mac, offers everything users need for a secure, private, and fast digital life across Apple products.

Avira Security for Mac has been redesigned from the ground up and is built using the latest Apple’s Swift, SwiftUI, Combine frameworks alongside with the best in breed Avira protection technologies such as SAVAPI and APC.

The app benefits from the latest technology stack to conserve system resources and not slow down the system, all while delivering best-in-class protection.

“Combining Avira’s protection engine with Apple’s own technology makes the product a powerful, fast and future-proof security application that runs smoothly on macOS,” said Stephan Brenner, Avira VP of Product.

“Most of the application’s components already run natively on the latest Apple Silicon M1 processors, and we are expecting to update the app to run fully native to Apple Silicon in the near future.”

All the features you need, powered by a single “Smart Scan”

Whether you’re a Free user or choose to upgrade to Prime for full functionalities, Avira Security for Mac offers a list of features for security, online privacy and better performance from a single interface powered by a one-click Smart Scan.

The Smart Scan detects and blocks viruses, deletes unwanted cookies and junk that clogs the system, and flags any other issues with your device. Additional Avira Security for Mac features include:

Security features

Real-time protection : With Avira Security for Mac, Real-Time Protection consistently runs in the background of your device to protect against malware by automatically checking the system for suspicious activity, scanning each file for threats and informing the user – in real time – when a file is used, copied, or accessed without consent. Powered by Avira’s award-winning anti-malware technology, Real-Time Protection benefits from the Avira Protection Cloud to deliver zero-day and advanced persistent threat detection. It can also check for threats on connected USB or other storage devices.

: With Avira Security for Mac, Real-Time Protection consistently runs in the background of your device to protect against malware by automatically checking the system for suspicious activity, scanning each file for threats and informing the user – in real time – when a file is used, copied, or accessed without consent. Powered by Avira’s award-winning anti-malware technology, Real-Time Protection benefits from the Avira Protection Cloud to deliver zero-day and advanced persistent threat detection. It can also check for threats on connected USB or other storage devices. Quarantine : Quarantine is a safe place for all identified threats on your Mac. This feature lists all threats blocked by Avira Security for Mac and displays the name of the threat, file name, path, and date the threat was blocked. Infected files are encrypted and contained so they can’t harm your system. Further, a simple reviewer lets the user select items that shouldn’t be deleted and restore them.

: Quarantine is a safe place for all identified threats on your Mac. This feature lists all threats blocked by Avira Security for Mac and displays the name of the threat, file name, path, and date the threat was blocked. Infected files are encrypted and contained so they can’t harm your system. Further, a simple reviewer lets the user select items that shouldn’t be deleted and restore them. On-demand antivirus scans: Avira Security for Mac offers three virus scan options: Quick Scan, which scans the most vulnerable areas of the device, Full Scan, which scans the entire device for viruses, and Custom Scan, which allows users to scan only the items they wish to check for threats. All three can be configured to run on a preferred schedule in the background.

Privacy features

VPN : The virtual private network (VPN) protects online privacy when browsing the Internet by keeping the Internet connection (IP address) private, regardless of where the user is currently located. This means that users are also protected on public Wi-Fi. The VPN also unlocks geographically restricted content.

: The virtual private network (VPN) protects online privacy when browsing the Internet by keeping the Internet connection (IP address) private, regardless of where the user is currently located. This means that users are also protected on public Wi-Fi. The VPN also unlocks geographically restricted content. Password manager : Password Manager creates strong, unique passwords for all accounts and automatically logs the user in to their accounts. It also synchronizes passwords across the user’s devices, simplifying the login experience.

: Password Manager creates strong, unique passwords for all accounts and automatically logs the user in to their accounts. It also synchronizes passwords across the user’s devices, simplifying the login experience. Cookie cleaner: The Cookie Cleaner deletes tracking cookies from the device, allowing users to erase their digital footprint on the Internet and does not let websites record their behaviour .

Performance features

Junk cleaner: The Junk Cleaner detects old and unused files such as Cache, Log, and Temporary Files created by Mac applications. It removes files that take up too much storage space, improving the performance of the device.

Depending on the user’s preferences and lighting conditions, a dark mode and a light mode is available for the Avira Security for Mac user interface.

Avira Security for Mac is available in two versions: Free and Prime. Avira Free Security for Mac is free and does not contain any advertising.

It protects viruses and threats in real time. Customers who need advanced online privacy and performance features such as the Tracker Remover and Junk Cleaner can sign up for a Prime subscription which also unlocks unlimited VPN and advanced Password Manager. This costs 99.95 EUR per year for 5 devices (Windows, Mac, Android or iOS).

Requirements

Mac with a macOS 10.15 (Catalina) or later installed, as well as at least 2 GB of RAM, 2 GB of free disk space, and an Internet connection.