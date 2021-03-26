Elastic Observability updates accelerate root cause analysis and enables unified monitoring

Elastic announced new features and updates across the Elastic Observability solution in the 7.12 release to accelerate root cause analysis and enable unified monitoring.

Expanded capabilities include Elastic APM correlations, autoscaling, and support for ARM processor-based infrastructure.

Elastic Observability introduces the beta of Elastic APM correlations, a new capability that analyzes and automatically surfaces application transactions with high latencies or errors, allowing users to immediately identify the root cause of poor performance.

With APM correlations, users can determine the next steps of their investigation and reduce mean time to resolution in both proactive and reactive troubleshooting workflows.

Elastic is also announcing the general availability of autoscaling on Elastic Cloud to help customers easily keep up with changing data volumes without overpaying for max capacity.

With autoscaling, Elastic Cloud automatically scales capacity to meet the dynamic demands on the clusters, while allowing customers to set thresholds to avoid unexpected costs. Autoscaling is currently available for data storage and machine learning nodes.

Additionally, support for ARM processor-based infrastructure is now available in Elastic Observability. Customers with servers or devices running ARM can now use Beats or the Elastic Agent to collect health and performance data to enable unified monitoring across their endpoints and infrastructure.