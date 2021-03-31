Proxmox Mail Gateway 6.4: Protects orgs from spam, viruses, Trojans, and phishing emails

Enterprise software developer Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH has released Proxmox Mail Gateway 6.4, the latest version of its open-source email security solution.

Proxmox Mail Gateway is a complete operating system based on Debian Buster 10.9, but using Linux kernel 5.4.106, which is under long term support (LTS) status.

The anti-spam and anti-virus filtering solution from Proxmox functions as a full featured mail proxy, that is deployed between the firewall and the internal mail server. It protects organizations against threats, such as spam, viruses, Trojans, and phishing emails.

General certificate management via the web interface

It is now possible to upload custom certificates from the web interface, or set up a cluster-wide ACME account to automatically get and renew certificates from an ACME provider. The certificate file handling is implemented in the Rust programming language.

Proxmox Mail Gateway now offers full integration of the ACME protocol via the GUI. This enables administrators to create valid and trusted certificates for their domains with the Let’s Encrypt certificate authority.

The process is easily configurable from the web interface and has full support for the http-01 and dns-01 challenges.

Support for external SpamAssassin update channels (regular, automated updates)

Proxmox Mail Gateway will now fetch verified updates from external rule channels, along with the updates from the SpamAssassin website.

Providing the channel’s URL and GPG key in a config-file is all that’s necessary. The KAM ruleset channel is now available, and a suitable configuration file is shipped with proxmox-spamassassin.

Improved Spam Quarantine management for administrators: The admin view of the Spam Quarantine can now display the quarantined emails of all users at once.

TLS-logging improvements

The Proxmox Message Tracking Center now shows when an outbound connection is established over TLS.

The pmg-log-tracker, the binary at the core of the Proxmox Message Tracking Center has already proven to provide optimized performance and more stability, since it’s extension and re-implementation in Rust a year ago (with version 6.2 of Proxmox Mail Gateway).

Enhancements to the integration of Proxmox Backup Server

If administrators have configured a Proxmox Backup Server-Remote, they can now get notification emails informing them about the result of a scheduled backup. Inclusion of the statistics database is now configurable on a per Remote basis.

Availability

Proxmox Mail Gateway is released under the GNU Affero GPL, v3 and is available as an ISO, which can be installed on bare metal, or a VM.

The ISO contains an installation wizard that automatically installs and configures all the necessary components on the host. This eliminates the need for manual configuration later.

Additionally, you can install Proxmox Mail Gateway as a container appliance inside Proxmox VE.

For enterprise users, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH offers a subscription-based support model, which provides access to the extensively tested Enterprise Repository, as well as technical support.