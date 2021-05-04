Ookla and Mapbox partner to create network-aware mapping solutions

Ookla and Mapbox are engaging in a global partnership to create network-aware mapping solutions. Both companies will be collaborating on technologies that deliver significant new value to their respective customers.

Ookla and Mapbox are uniquely positioned to revolutionize geospatial network analysis and connectivity-aware mapping features through their combined capabilities and expertise.

Ookla collects hundreds of millions of network performance and quality measurements around the world every day through their Speedtest platform. Similarly, Mapbox enables developers to build real-time location awareness into their own apps, which are accessed by over 600 million users each month.

This massive audience enables Mapbox to dynamically maintain maps of the world that are constantly refreshed via consumer feedback. Combining elements of these platforms will produce geospatial intelligence with precise location accuracy that showcases the availability and capabilities of network connectivity around the world.

Ookla’s unrivaled network intelligence to enhance Mapbox’s products

Mapbox customers will gain the option to enable connectivity awareness features, opening up limitless potential for sophisticated network-aware offerings.

Mapbox’s Navigation SDK and the recently announced Mapbox Dash will maintain functionality in areas with low or no available connectivity thanks to the integration of network intelligence from Ookla.

When Speedtest technologies are enabled, Mapbox will gain visibility into predicted connectivity, enabling route optimization and the ability to preload directions or other pertinent data prior to entering an area with degraded network capabilities.

For example, Straightaway, Mapbox’s leading app for optimally planning delivery routes at scale, utilizes Mapbox’s Navigation SDK to pair a long list of addresses with live traffic data resulting in hours saved every day.

With the addition of Ookla’s network intelligence, routes can be further optimized to maximize network connectivity throughout each trip.

“Ookla’s high resolution network coverage data is a perfect complement to the Mapbox location platform,” said Mapbox CEO Peter Sirota.

“We are excited to work with Ookla to explore the many ways we can incorporate their rich connectivity data into our APIs, SDKs, and applications to deliver a safer experience for drivers and more productivity for professional couriers—even in the most disconnected environments.”

Mapbox’s geospatial expertise and capabilities power Ookla’s enterprise solutions

Understanding and optimizing network performance is one of the toughest challenges faced by both operators and regulators. Oftentimes even knowing the areas where a network is delivering adequate connectivity to users is a hurdle.

That’s where Ookla’s enterprise solutions come in, illuminating an otherwise opaque network performance landscape to help the industry analyze and improve the internet.

Mapbox’s world-class expertise, mapping and geodata solutions are being used to develop innovative new features in Ookla solutions. Imagine Mapbox’s next gen 3D map capabilities integrated into Cell Analytics in-building network analysis views.

“Mapbox is Ookla’s location platform of choice,” said Ookla co-founder and CEO Doug Suttles. “Our consumer and enterprise Speedtest solutions already depend on it, and we are further integrating Mapbox features into almost everything we do.

“We are thrilled to partner with and support such a constant innovator as they expand further into automotive and logistics.”

Mapbox is also a key partner of Ookla for Good, an initiative to provide complimentary insights and expertise to organizations that are seeking to improve people’s lives through internet accessibility.

Over the course of their partnership, both companies are committed to unlocking the greatest benefits to consumers and businesses while maintaining the highest bar for user privacy and security. Further details about the outputs of the partnership will be shared as they emerge.