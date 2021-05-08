LogDNA Browser Logger empowers developers to more efficiently debug web applications

LogDNA launched a new browser logging capability, which makes it easier for full-stack and frontend developers to ingest frontend log data in LogDNA to more efficiently debug web applications.

The code running on end-user devices has become increasingly complex, elevating the need for frontend logging capabilities. Although there are a multitude of observability tools and services for logging backend and server-based applications, there is a notable gap in visibility for client-side applications.

LogDNA’s new Browser Logger addresses this need by automatically capturing errors and logs occurring in the user’s browser and allowing dev teams to centralize those errors alongside server-side logs.

Full-stack and frontend developers gain valuable log data from the browser that can be used to effectively debug client-side errors.

“Customers struggle to extend their observability stack into their frontend web applications to monitor for client-side errors and collect critical debugging information. This makes it difficult to identify when problems occur, and troubleshooting errors becomes difficult and time-consuming,” said Peter Cho, vice president of product, LogDNA.

“LogDNA Browser Logger makes it quick and painless to find and fix issues that span between frontend and backend applications so developers can spend less time debugging and more time on value-adding tasks.”

With this new data, developers can see errors with stack traces and correlate these errors with a specific application release or browser version.

They can also log performance metrics in real time to discover how long specific user interface (UI) functionality takes on a customer’s device. As a result, developers are empowered to take immediate action to improve the performance of their web applications to deliver the best user experiences possible.

Combined with LogDNA’s extensive list of supported ingestion sources, this feature gives developers the information they need to better understand what’s happening at every layer of their applications.

For example, Kubernetes shops can use Browser Logger to see frontend metrics, and the Kubernetes Enrichment feature to see Kubernetes events and metrics.

Having visibility from the frontend app layer all the way down to the container orchestration layer is essential for teams working with a DevOps mindset where the same group is in charge of building, deploying, and maintaining applications.

With a higher level of granularity in tracking events and a lower cost per event compared to alternatives, LogDNA’s Browser Logger empowers developers to take immediate action to improve the performance of their web applications to deliver the best user experiences possible.