vCISO Clinic helps resource-constrained InfoSec leaders

InfoSec leaders face a strange dilemma. On one hand, there are hundreds of thousands of online resources available if they have questions – that’s a benefit of a digital-first field. On the other hand, most leaders face challenges that – while not entirely unique each time – tend to require a specific touch or solution.

For most, it would be great to have a sympathetic ear or a fresh perspective that has faced similar challenges. Where does the tip of the spear turn to for a helping hand? One popular avenue is to turn to a virtual CISO (or vCISO), an external consultant who can offer strategic advice, suggestions, and help find insights that can be instrumental in building better security systems. For many organizations, having the benefits of a CISO, even on a temporary basis, can be incredibly helpful and valuable.

With that in mind, Chris Roberts, Cynet’s chief security strategist is offering a new program to give InfoSec leaders a new avenue for support, advice, and valuable insights.

The program, known as the vCISO Clinic, lets security professionals book a one-on-one meeting with Roberts, completely free of charge. Roberts is a long-time vCISO and consultant in cybersecurity, as well as a well-known counter threat intelligence and vulnerability researcher.

The drive for the new free clinic is to give professionals an additional tool they can use to help gain knowledge, find solutions to their problems, and improve their organizations’ security and defenses. More importantly, it’s always valuable to have someone in their corner who has been there, can offer a unique perspective, and call on decades of experience in the field.

As part of the program, registrants can schedule a Zoom session with Roberts to discuss a variety of topics related to the challenges they face. Some topics that might be discussed include: