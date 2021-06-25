Eutelsat ADVANCE: A network solution for end-to-end managed connectivity services

Eutelsat Communications has launched Eutelsat ADVANCE, a global network solution for unlimited reach in a world where increasing digitalisation is having a massive impact on connectivity requirements for businesses.

Eutelsat ADVANCE is an end-to-end managed connectivity service, including network interconnection, a management portal and APIs for service providers and their clients, terrestrial connectivity, Ku and Ka-band capacity, and satellite terminals.

Available via Eutelsat’s certified network of partners, Eutelsat ADVANCE enables clients to enhance their service portfolio by increasing the range of services they offer, leveraging Eutelsat’s powerful global capabilities and 24/7 support.

The new solution includes a suite of tailored offerings addressing multiple markets, notably Maritime, Aviation, Enterprise for businesses including energy, construction, banking and retail, Government and Telecoms – with custom backhaul solutions supporting all 4G/5G coverage expansion needs and high-speed transmission links.

Eutelsat ADVANCE’s global Ku-band network leverages the ST Engineering’s Newtec Dialog platform. It facilitates application-use identification and prioritisation at a compelling cost that scales with demand. The high-performance Ka-band network will enable powerful connectivity for Enterprise markets using Eutelsat’s in-orbit Ka-band resources combined with Hughes Network Systems’ ground network system.

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat said: “The current context has accentuated the need for worldwide connectivity, as more and more business processes migrate to the cloud. This is why we are launching Eutelsat ADVANCE, our new satellite network-as-a-service offer. Through an innovative portfolio of globally managed services, optimizing and sharing in-orbit resources in Ka and Ku-bands, terrestrial connectivity, the automation of data connectivity services, and a wide range of offerings tailored to specific markets, Eutelsat ADVANCE enhances our customers’ portfolios of service offerings in their markets.”