LogPoint launches content pack for Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOA to accelerate incident response

LogPoint launched a content pack for Cortex XSOAR, a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform from Palo Alto Networks. The new integration, available on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, enables cybersecurity analysts to automate incident response and increase productivity.

“LogPoint’s SIEM solution provides customers with a complete overview of the threat landscape by automatically identifying and sending alerts about critical incidents to the XSOAR War Room. Cortex XSOAR automates the response, saving analysts valuable time. At the moment, security operations are facing pressure on budgets, staff shortages, and an overload of security events and alerts,” says Alec Orlov, Head of Product Management at LogPoint.

“With the integration between LogPoint and Cortex XSOAR, we aim to increase efficiency and give analysts complete control over incidents from one central interface.”

The integration with Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR builds on the LogPoint strategy to partner with cybersecurity platforms. When LogPoint SIEM detects a potential security incident and automatically triggers an alert, Cortex XSOAR ingests the alert and executes an automated threat response based on customizable playbooks.

The LogPoint content pack can be installed at the click of a button and includes sample playbooks, that enable analysts to immediately structure and automate responses without any development work. With the ability to tailor playbooks based on data from the SIEM solution, analysts can respond to incidents faster than ever.

“A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR,” said Rishi Bhargava, VP of Product Strategy for Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “We are proud to welcome LogPoint to the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace ecosystem, which has 650+ integrations that enable our customers to streamline incident response, organize alerts, and connect disparate security tools and data sources to enable maximum efficiency in the SOC.”

The LogPoint integration for Cortex XSOAR is a free prebuilt content pack, available for one-click installation in the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace.