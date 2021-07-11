(ISC)² appoints Mat Young as VP of Global Advocacy

(ISC)² announced the appointment of Mat Young as Vice President, Global Advocacy.

In this role, Young will be responsible for launching and leading a new advocacy and thought leadership program for (ISC)² to help address the global cybersecurity workforce shortage as well as positively influence laws, regulations, and government standards setting initiatives impacting cybersecurity professionals around the globe. Initially, his role will focus on building (ISC)²’s public policy programs in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and Australia.

As (ISC)² seeks to expand its presence in the public policymaking arena, Young will help establish a global system of political and public policy intelligence monitoring with an aim to engage public policymakers and cybersecurity professionals on government best practices as well as emerging public policy trends. Young also will be charged with developing (ISC)²’s global thought leadership resources for government leaders and policymakers.

“We already know the global cybersecurity workforce gap is a serious concern for policymakers across the globe. What’s needed now, more than ever, is public-private collaboration to create policies that ensure a diverse and growing cybersecurity profession,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². “Enhancing our advocacy efforts will enable us to have a larger voice in building a safer and more secure cyber world. Under Mat’s leadership, we intend to leverage the expertise and passion of our members to help build the best possible global public policy environment for the success of the profession.”

Young previously served as the vice president of state regulatory and legislative affairs for the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and oversaw that association’s state advocacy program. He also represented the AICPA before the U.S. Congressional and Executive branches. Prior to this role, he served as AICPA director of congressional and political affairs, working closely with the state CPA societies and AICPA members on federal legislative efforts critical to the CPA profession.

Prior to joining the AICPA, Young served as director of economic policy for U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, (D-Michigan), and also worked for the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

Young holds a Bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in Economics and Urban Studies from Trinity University and a Master’s degree in Public Affairs from the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.