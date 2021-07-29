In June, IT employment increased by 0.19% to 5,364,300 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry.

On a year-over-year basis, IT employment has increased by 4.34% since June 2020 adding 223,200 IT workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.08% sequentially to 2,609,600. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 3.02% since June 2020, adding 76,400 engineering workers.

“IT employment rose for the 11th consecutive month reaching a new high,” observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. “While a positive trend, we continue to see a deceleration of the rate of growth attributable to the shortage of talent. With an insufficient domestic supply of talent and ongoing restrictions on immigration, it is a recurring challenge that shows no sign of abating in the foreseeable future,” added Roberts.