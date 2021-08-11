Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 access points provide enhanced performance and security for SME, enterprise, carrier

Edgecore Networks announced the launch of a series of Wi-Fi 6 access points that provide the ultimate Wi-Fi performance and enterprise-grade security for SME, enterprise, carrier, or any high-density scenarios.

The series includes two concurrent dual-band indoor access points, EAP101 and EAP102. Featuring Wi-Fi 6 advanced technology, EAP101 and EAP102 provide amazing Wi-Fi speed on both 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands for better streaming, video conferencing, and collaboration, all with lower latency, higher capacity, and reliable connectivity.

The EAP101 supports 2×2:2 uplink and downlink MU-MIMO, with up to 1.7Gbps aggregated data rate. The EAP102 supports 4×4:4 uplink and down link MU-MIMO, with up to 2.9Gbps aggregated data rate. To meet IoT trends, both access points include built-in Blue Tooth Low Energy (BLE) and ZigBee, enabling value-added IoT applications for the devices of today and tomorrow.

In addition, the Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 access points support advanced technologies such as OpenRoaming and OpenMesh. OpenRoaming assures that Wi-Fi networks automatically interoperate with each other to deliver a smooth connected Wi-Fi experience, allowing users to securely roam from location to location.

OpenMesh allows users to connect their access points wirelessly to one another, providing an intuitive way to extend the Wi-Fi signal to a larger area and minimize dead zones. OpenMesh provides users with scalability, flexibility, and efficiency to achieve better network coverage for Wi-Fi deployment.

The Edgecore Wi-Fi 6 access points are also easy to manage. The access points can work in a standalone mode or be managed by ecCLOUD or a controller. Edgecore ecCLOUD is a smart, simple, and secure cloud controller that provides unified visibility and control over wired and wireless devices, simplifying deployment, management, and monitoring of single-site or multi-site network.

The newest addition to Edgecore’s product portfolio, EAP101 and EAP102 deliver ultra-fast speed with low latency and can connect to more devices to provide high-density connectivity. With the dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology of EAP101 and EAP102, businesses can now be confident that they are making an investment in a high-performance Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Availability: The EAP101 and EAP102 are now available for order.