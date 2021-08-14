Dave Hansen to serve as Arcserve’s interim CEO

Arcserve announced that Dave Hansen will serve as the company’s interim CEO and manage the successful transition from current CEO Tom Signorello, who has held the role since 2017.

Hansen will partner with the Arcserve executive leadership team to advance the company’s already strong growth trajectory. He will also lead the executive search for a new CEO to ensure a continued and aggressive focus on growth and channel partnerships across the MSP, VAR, and LAR communities.

Hansen has been Chairman of the Arcserve Board since 2017 and has three decades of experience leading technology companies as CEO, General Manager, and Board member.

Arcserve is a global top 5 data protection vendor that brings much-needed certainty to organizations globally through the broadest set of best-in-class business continuity solutions that manage, protect and recover data workloads regardless of size, location, or complexity. Following its merger with StorageCraft in March of this year, the new Arcserve has already seen tremendous business traction.

Said Dave Hansen, Arcserve interim CEO: “The combination of business momentum, compelling strategic vision, exciting roadmap, and acknowledged channel leadership gives Arcserve an exceptionally strong business footing.

“I look forward to partnering with our tremendously talented leadership team to advance and extend the strong market advantage we have built. Together with the Arcserve board, we thank Tom for his leadership and important contributions over the past four years.”