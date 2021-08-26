Tecore Network 5G iCore Network in a Box provides macro coverage for deployable networks

Tecore Networks launched its highly anticipated 5G iCore Network in a Box (NIB). In an industry where the desire for optimal Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) is constantly redefined, and applicable use cases demand high performance and power in smaller, transportable form factors, Tecore’s 5G NIB answers the call.

What sets this 5G NIB apart is its ability to operate in 5G standalone (SA), 5G non-standalone (NSA) or LTE only mode while providing macro coverage at 20W per port. This NIB product comes equipped with a 3GPP compliant 5G Core, 4G EPC, gNodeB and eNodeB, all of which are integrated within its IP67 rated chassis.

“Future Technologies has commercially deployed this 5G NIB form factor for several private cellular networks over the past 12 months. We find this integrated form factor of radio and core to be a great differentiator for our customer’s field deployable systems for deployment scenarios of vehicle mounted systems, tactical systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition to these deployable scenarios, we have also found the 5G NIB to be great solution for agile lab to field deployments to enable next generation use case creation (application development, automation) that require connectivity, compute and application layers with agility and portability,” said, Peter Cappiello, CEO – Future Technologies Venture, LLC.

Unlike other similar products on the market, Tecore’s 5G NIB is able to serve as a macro site, rated for both indoor and outdoor use, putting it on the leading edge of portable 5G solutions. With an integrated IMS server, and the functional advantages of a 5G network providing reduced latency, increased bandwidth, higher data throughput and network slicing among its other 5G benefits, this technology is tailor-made to provide network coverage in urban, rural or isolated areas.

“Technological demands have forced companies to rethink, redesign and adapt; pushing for the development of 5G networks that are suitable for deployments in various terrains. At Tecore, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation by offering a 5G macro network in a single box that provides the necessary communication infrastructure within a highly portable package ensuring ease of deployment,” said Jay Salkini, President and CEO – Tecore Networks.

The small, portable form factor and rapid deployment capability of this 5G NIB not only meet – but exceed – mission critical public safety needs, supporting seamless communications where and when they are needed the most. The flexibility enables multiple deployment scenarios including man-packable, vehicle-based (air, land and sea) deployments, and mobile and central command center interoperability across all public safety departments and agencies.

Tecore Networks has been in the wireless network business for over 30 years, supplying its government, commercial operator, and enterprise customers with cutting edge wireless solutions providing scalable, customizable, and cost-effective networks.

As a trusted U.S. company, with memberships in the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), Telecom Infra Project (TIP), Rural Wireless Association (RWA), National Defense Industry Association (NDIA) and Citizens Broadcast Radio Service (CBRS) Alliance, Tecore has built a robust portfolio of software and hardware solutions covering Core and Radio Access Networks (RAN).