NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router provides WiFi connection for use anywhere

NETGEAR announced the availability of the unlocked version of the Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200). The compact M5 is capable of delivering Gigabit Internet speeds similar to your home WiFi network in a mobile environment.

This past year opened a host of possibilities for remote lifestyles as work transitioned from offices to homes and schools embraced remote learning. The resulting rise of hybrid work environments translated into working at home, in the office, on the road or just about anywhere else. Here to stay, this new, mobile lifestyle underscores the need for speedy, reliable and secure access to the Internet from wherever you are.

Combining the fast Internet speeds and low latency of 5G and capacity to handle multiple devices with WiFi 6, NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router helps you work effectively, stay connected with friends and family or enjoy immersive entertainment wherever you go. Whether you’re video conferencing, gaming or streaming, you’ll remain confidently and securely connected at home and on the move. And, with the capacity for up to 32 devices, the M5 router ensures quality access for everyone in your family at once.

With 5G connectivity, the Nighthawk M5 router ensures more bandwidth and reduced lag for uninterrupted, seamless and secure high-speed Internet. Perfect for university students or those working or playing while travelling by RV, hotel hopping or planning longer-term getaways, the M5 paves the way for the new normal with Gigabit Internet speeds wherever, whenever.

Mobile workforces also require secure access when remote, but as mentioned by the National Security Agency, public WiFi, though convenient, is not configured securely and using these networks may make user’s data and devices more vulnerable to compromise. The Nighthawk M5 router provides a secure, reliable and personal WiFi connection for use anywhere, including at home where the mobile router can be used to enhance an existing network or act as a failover if wired Internet service is interrupted.

“The new Nighthawk M5 combines 5G and WiFi 6 to deliver faster speeds, better coverage and more secure mobile access than currently available solutions, which is critical at a time when the world continues to work, learn and play remotely,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “The benefits of an unlocked mobile router like the Nighthawk M5 will help improve the way we all connect to the Internet, wherever we are.”

Mobile router versus mobile phone hotspot

While most phone carriers allow hotspot capability on the mobile phone that can provide a WiFi network for other devices to connect to, using your phone as a hotspot isn’t worth it for most remote workers. Using a mobile phone hotspot drains your smartphone’s battery life, provides access to only a limited number of devices, ties up your phone and uses up your data from your mobile plan.

Also, your phone performance could be sluggish as you share your bandwidth with other connected devices. The M5 mobile router not only provides better performance, it conveys the benefits of 5G even if your phone or tablet is not already 5G-enabled.

5G at home

The Nighthawk M5 is one of the only in its class to offer a 1Gbps Ethernet port which can be used to connect to your home WiFi mesh system, such as NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6, to provide gigabit speed throughout your home. This is especially useful in rural communities or places with poor or unreliable broadband options. It can also be set up as a reliable backup if a wired Internet connection is interrupted or unavailable. The router includes a long-lasting lithium-ion battery, which is removable when used in a stationary location such as a home or office.

The mobile router provides:

Speed : 5G delivers blazing-fast speeds so you can stream, browse, download, and more without slowdown.

: 5G delivers blazing-fast speeds so you can stream, browse, download, and more without slowdown. WiFi 6 technology : With increased capacity, enjoy faster speeds for simultaneous high-end video streaming on up to 32 WiFi devices.

: With increased capacity, enjoy faster speeds for simultaneous high-end video streaming on up to 32 WiFi devices. Fixed wireless options : If wired Internet is not optimal in your area, use 5G as the primary Internet connection for all your devices at home or the office through the 1Gbps Ethernet port.

: If wired Internet is not optimal in your area, use 5G as the primary Internet connection for all your devices at home or the office through the 1Gbps Ethernet port. Secure and reliable network : Avoid the dangers of connecting to public WiFi. The Nighthawk M5 is equipped with VPN pass-through support and password protection.

: Avoid the dangers of connecting to public WiFi. The Nighthawk M5 is equipped with VPN pass-through support and password protection. Flexible battery operation : Stay connected for up to 13 hours on a single charge – or remove the battery and plug into the wall for all-day use.

: Stay connected for up to 13 hours on a single charge – or remove the battery and plug into the wall for all-day use. Unlocked potential : The unlocked device accepts nano SIM cards and works best on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

: The unlocked device accepts nano SIM cards and works best on AT&T and T-Mobile networks. Simple control via the app: With the NETGEAR mobile app, you can conserve mobile data usage by offloading to your home Internet connection using WiFi or Ethernet, track data usage by month and session, manage guest WiFi and customize WiFi settings.

The Nighthawk M5, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Mobile Platform, delivers premium performance and groundbreaking speeds. Dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz AX1800 WiFi 6 is ideal for all your mobile connectivity needs: from fast throughput to high-end video streaming on your smartphones, tablets, and computers. A powerful 5040mAh battery lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge, providing power throughout the day and night. The simple and intuitive app and parental control options on the NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router takes your mobile lifestyle to its fullest potential.

Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200) is now available in North America; MSRP: $699.99. This unlocked device is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile networks.