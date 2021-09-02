Armor names Christine Gassman as Director of Global Channel Engagement

Armor is strengthening its team with the addition of Christine Gassman as director of global channel engagement. The industry veteran has an extensive history in the IT channel cultivating long-term, mutually beneficial business relationships with partners. She will concentrate on expanding Armor’s channel footprint in pursuit of becoming the cybersecurity provider of choice for MSPs.

“Christine is an incredible addition to Armor with unparalleled experience that has consistently yielded fantastic results for partners,” said Bryan Hauptman, CRO, Armor. “She is one of the most dynamic channel leaders I’ve worked with and has the innate ability to build vibrant programs and forge strong relationships. With her contagious enthusiasm and tireless work ethic, there’s no doubt that she will make an immediate impact and be an invaluable asset for current and future partners.”

Gassman’s career spans more than 15 years, where she created and grew successful channel strategies that led to significant growth for partners. Her tenure at Datto showcases her accomplishments with the establishment of a thriving partner program comprising a variety of high-performing initiatives that accelerated MSP engagement, including a “roadshow” series and global partner advisory board.

She was most recently director of channel programs for COFENSE after it acquired Cyberfish, where she was director of North American channel sales. An award-winning speaker, Gassman also has been named to CRN’s “Women of the Channel” for the past six years.

“With its commitment to simplifying cybersecurity without compromising performance, Armor is the ideal partner for MSPs,” said Gassman. “As we continue to mature our program, I look forward to sharing our message and helping Armor become a trusted name in the MSP community. We have the team, processes, and platform that will empower our partners to easily scale their cybersecurity practice and secure customers while significantly growing revenue. This is an exciting time for Armor as cloud adoption accelerates, and I look forward to being a part of the journey!”