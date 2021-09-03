Caveonix and AWS Security Hub integration enriches data for improved risk and compliance posture

Caveonix announces its integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Hub. Security Hub provides a central repository to view and monitor findings and alerts, and through the two-way integration with Caveonix Cloud, customers can assess data around their security and compliance posture in a centralized, intuitive dashboard.

Through this integration, Caveonix Cloud and AWS cloud-native services work together to provide a comprehensive view of security, risk and compliance posture for commercial and public sector customers in AWS GovCloud. Caveonix Cloud extends the AWS security component for an enterprise, allowing customers to have a complete view of the hybrid cloud deployment. This enriches data from Security Hub and gives users the ability to assess how the information impacts their business applications and mission.

“Our mission at Caveonix is to aid our customers through digital transformation and ensure their enterprise applications remain secure and compliant,” says Kaus Phaltankar, co-CEO and co-founder, Caveonix. “Through our integration with AWS Security Hub, we’re continuing to provide customers in both the commercial and public sector more options to assess and manage their security, compliance and governance postures.”

Caveonix is one of the select few AWS Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to obtain a two-way integration with AWS Security Hub. Caveonix Cloud works in tandem with AWS cloud security services like AWS GuardDuty to provide valuable Security risk analytics to protect the hybrid and multi-cloud deployments from internal and external threats. Caveonix Cloud is an agentless SaaS solution providing customers with:

Risk and mitigation analysis through Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM);

Defense of cloud workloads via its Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP); and

Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) capabilities to monitor and manage compliance, as well as audits for applications deployed in AWS only or hybrid multicloud environments

“This integration with AWS Security Hub marks another milestone for Caveonix and our partnership with AWS,” added Senthil Mohan, CTO, Caveonix. “Combined with our Advanced Technology Partner status, we feel this further elevates our offerings and showcases the capabilities of the Caveonix Cloud platform.”

Caveonix Cloud works across hybrid and multi-cloud architectures providing continuous Cloud Security Posture Management, agentless Cloud Workload Protection and integrated IT risk management that includes Governance, Risk and Compliance. It provides application-centric risk management through an advanced risk analytics engine that scans for vulnerabilities and configuration issues, and proactively mitigates risks with automated remediation using DefenseBots technology.

The platform uniquely addresses the full-stack needs of applications deployed using cloud-native services, virtual machines (VMs) or containers. It also helps enterprises maintain compliance with 27-plus global industry and government regulations including, HIPAA, FFIEC, CCPA, GDPR, FISMA and FedRAMP.

Caveonix is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner.