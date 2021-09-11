Checkmarx names Nancy Pearson as CMO

Checkmarx announced that it has named Nancy Pearson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing significant cloud and SaaS experience to the role, Pearson will lead Checkmarx’s global corporate marketing, branding, digital marketing, and communications initiatives as the company delivers on rapidly-growing customer demand for AST solutions.

Pearson’s marketing background spans over 25 years, during which she has built and re-repositioned brands, spearheaded digital transformation efforts, and introduced multi-touch processes to prominent software and technology businesses. Most recently, Pearson served as CMO of Eka Software, where she oversaw the launch of its platform, brought five new products to market, and transformed its brand, product marketing, and inside sales teams.

Prior to this, she spent over 20 years in significant leadership positions at IBM, including CMO of IBM Cloud, a key business unit which she launched and scaled to over $9.3 billion in revenue.

“Nancy’s pedigree for successfully building global brands and driving adoption of innovative technologies speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled to have someone of her caliber join the Checkmarx team,” said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO, Checkmarx. “We’ve seen unprecedented demand for our AST solutions over the past year, and Nancy’s leadership will enable us to further capitalize on this opportunity, advance our leadership position, and drive the next stage in Checkmarx’s growth.”

“Year after year, Checkmarx has set the standard for AppSec innovation, and as this market continues its explosive growth, our potential is limitless,” said Pearson. “Checkmarx’s vision for the future of security testing is clearly defined and coupled with its passionate team and global base of customers, partners, and developers, we’re well-positioned to accelerate our brand’s momentum and deliver greater value to all stakeholders.”

Pearson earned a Market Management Certification and a Master of Science degree from Columbia University and Fordham University, respectively. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and human relations from Pace University. Over the course of her career, Pearson has been named to CRN’s Power 100 Women in the Channel leadership list and recognized as one of the top 25 most influential women in cloud computing.