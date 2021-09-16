Axonius Federal Systems helps federal agencies achieve cybersecurity initiatives

Axonius launched Axonius Federal Systems, a new government-focused subsidiary that enables U.S. federal agencies to leverage the Axonius platform to more effectively meet their specific set of security measures. Headquartered in Maryland, the independent, wholly owned subsidiary has a separate corporate governance structure from Axonius, Inc. to comply with U.S. national security requirements. The advisory board includes a distinguished group of former senior federal officials.

The distinguished board members include:

Essye Miller, CEO, Executive Business Management; former CISO and Principal Deputy CIO, DoD

Greg Oslan, Managing Partner, OSG Consulting; former Strategic Advisor to CIO, DHS

Ray O. Johnson, Operating Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners; former CTO, Lockheed Martin

Renee Wynn, CEO, RP Wynn Consulting; former CIO, NASA and EPA

“As cybersecurity modernization has become a national security priority across all federal agencies, the Axonius mission resonated with me,” said Miller. “By strengthening IT asset identification and management, Axonius is able to safeguard federal mission objectives.”

The administration continues to demonstrate its commitment to prioritizing and modernizing cybersecurity for federal agencies, especially through President Biden’s recent meeting with private sector and education leaders to discuss cybersecurity initiatives and his executive order focused on strengthening national cybersecurity.

Key to meeting this set of directives, along with meeting requirements for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program, is the ability to collect, query, and act on asset data in real time. As a result, cybersecurity asset management has become a critical initiative. Many organizations, including more than 70 DHS Group F agencies, are already leveraging Axonius to meet these emerging standards, and the new subsidiary will enable Axonius to more effectively address the needs of U.S. federal agencies as demand intensifies.

By connecting to hundreds of data sources and correlating asset data, the Axonius platform gives customers a comprehensive asset inventory, uncovers gaps, and provides custom response actions. Axonius is deployed without installing agents or scanning networks, allowing the largest organizations in the most highly regulated industries to understand and secure their entire asset landscape.

“We’ve seen tremendous demand from the U.S. federal government — both civilian and DoD agencies. Creation of a government-focused subsidiary allows us to scale our support to meet the specific needs of these customers,” said Robert McLernon, general manager, Axonius Federal Systems. “With the guidance and experience of esteemed federal advisors, we are well positioned to help federal agencies achieve the ambitious, urgent cybersecurity initiatives, such as Zero Trust and CDM.”

Axonius Federal Systems serves U.S. federal agencies across the globe. The team is actively recruiting engineers and support personnel from the region to support the new subsidiary.