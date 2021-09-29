Guardicore partners with Amdocs to improve Globe’s cloud security environment

Guardicore announced a strategic engagement with Amdocs to implement its Centra Security Platform at Globe Telecom. The platform will enable Globe, one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications providers, to gain visibility into network traffic across its entire infrastructure, significantly reducing its threat surface and mitigating advanced cyberthreats.

By offering complete visibility into how Globe’s servers communicate internally and externally, the Centra platform will help Globe’s security team eliminate unnecessary connections and create strict controls over what is – and is not – acceptable based on Globe’s unique requirements. The platform’s visibility and segmentation features make it possible to set up policies to prevent and contain an initial breach and alert security teams to lateral movement and other suspicious behaviors.

“We needed to adopt modern cybersecurity strategies and technologies to protect our growing cloud infrastructure needs,” said Anton Bonifacio, Chief Information Security Officer. “The micro-segmentation strategy implemented by Amdocs using the Centra Security Platform provides complete visibility into our environment, allowing us to effectively monitor and control traffic on our network and prevent data breaches.”

“Globe has a large ecosystem of on-premise and cloud-based operations, supporting numerous platforms and services used by millions of subscribers. This makes it imperative for them to balance the agility and benefits of modern cloud infrastructure while proactively securing a hybrid IT environment,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network, and Technology at Amdocs. “Our collaboration with Guardicore and their innovative software-defined micro-segmentation platform will provide Globe with advanced cybersecurity solutions.”

“Our work with Amdocs and Globe is a powerful example of how businesses can use software-defined micro-segmentation to protect critical applications and data from sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Guardicore Co-Founder and VP of Business Development Dror Sal’ee. “We’re committed to expanding our presence within Southeast Asia, specifically the Philippines, and are honored to work with an innovator like Globe as part of the Amdocs partner ecosystem.”