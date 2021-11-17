Holly Grey joins Exabeam as CFO

Exabeam announced the appointment of Holly Grey as chief financial officer (CFO). Grey will lead worldwide financial operations across the business and will report directly to Exabeam CEO and President Michael DeCesare.

Grey has more than 25 years of experience leading financial operations for a diverse range of high-growth technology and cybersecurity companies. She most recently served as SVP, finance at Forescout Technologies and was responsible for all financial and accounting operations. While there, Grey also led the company through a successful initial public offering (IPO).

Prior to Forescout, Grey was SVP, finance at Accuray Inc., a publicly traded medical device technology company. Before Accuray, Grey was VP, finance at Aspect Software and led the organization through extensive growth that included multiple M&A transactions.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Exabeam, one of the fastest private security management companies to hit $100 million in ARR in 2020, on the heels of its $2.4B valuation in 2021,” said Grey. “Exabeam is an exceptional company and the first to apply advanced behavior analytics and automation to modernize today’s security operations centers (SOCs). I look forward to continuing to build out a world-class finance organization to support Exabeam’s leadership in product innovation. Together we will move the business to even greater heights.”

“Holly deeply understands the cybersecurity market and is an exceptional financial operator as well as an engaging leader. I’m thrilled to welcome her as chief financial officer at Exabeam,” said DeCesare. “Holly brings a holistic financial background and full range of business process experience that are an exceptional fit for us. She will work closely with me and our executive team as we continue fine-tuning our customer-centric organization to best enable CISOs and security analysts everywhere to more quickly and easily defend their organizations against breaches and attacks of all sizes.”

Exabeam helps thousands of security analysts around the world tackle complex cybersecurity issues by fully automating their threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) workflows. Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR greatly accelerate the time it takes for security teams to conduct deep investigations and more quickly resolve security incidents across their organizations.