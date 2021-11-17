SecurID hires Greg Nelson as President and Chief Business Officer

SecurID announced that it had made another key hire to its leadership team, appointing Greg Nelson as President and Chief Business Officer.

Greg is a seasoned SaaS executive and brings more than 25 years of software, data, technology and private equity experience to his role. As President and Chief Business Officer, Greg will lead SecurID’s global sales, marketing, support and services organizations. In this role, he will ensure an integrated go-to-market approach across these functions and deliver identity and access management solutions to the world’s most security-sensitive organizations, enabling them to stay ahead of cyber threats.

Greg’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Chief Financial Officer Craig Nickerson and Chief Product Officer Jim Taylor to the SecurID leadership team. These hires accelerate SecurID’s transformation to become an independent, high-growth SaaS business following the spin out of RSA from Dell Technologies.

“Having world-class talent on our leadership team is critical to forging deep and trusted relationships with our customers as they turn to us to secure hybrid workers, implement zero trust strategies and deploy modern identity solutions. I’m delighted to welcome Greg Nelson to our team and leverage the depth of his experience to execute on our growth strategy and help our customers thrive in the digital era,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai.

“Market forces, our customers’ trust in the value of our technology, the depth of our team and the quality of our investors have SecurID poised for a new period of rapid growth. I’m thrilled to join SecurID to help the organization build on its success and elevate its position as the world’s trusted identity platform,” said Greg Nelson.

Prior to joining SecurID, Greg served as the Chief Commercial Officer at Omnitracs, where he led all go-to-market functions globally. Previously, he served as the Senior Vice President of global sales at Masergy Communications and Chief Sales Officer at Forrester Research. Greg has also held various senior executive roles within the tech sector, including positions at Giga Information Group, Sterling Software and Texas Instruments Software.

SecurID Chief Revenue Officer Ted Kamionek will remain with SecurID through the remainder of the year to ensure a smooth transition for the organization’s customers. Ted will then join Symphony Technology Group, RSA’s principal investor, as an Operating Partner advising companies in the private equity firm’s portfolio on go-to-market.