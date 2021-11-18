CyberSaint appoints Jerry Layden as CEO

CyberSaint announced Jerry Layden as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), assuming responsibilities effective September 2021.

Layden, who previously served as CyberSaint’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), established a highly successful approach towards strategic partnerships and customer acquisition that resulted in triple-digit year over year growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Now as CEO, Layden’s leadership will propel further success at a time when the company embarks on an aggressive expansion plan beyond its current market towards customers and prospects worldwide.

Layden is an accomplished technology industry veteran with experience in IT Infrastructure, cloud, SaaS, and service. In his three years as CyberSaint’s CRO, Layden led global sales and enablement, partner, strategic alliances, customer success, and marketing operations. During that time, he was responsible for aligning CyberSaint’s global operations to deliver the best possible outcomes for customers and partners along the journey to automated cybersecurity risk and compliance.

“Jerry is an incredibly skilled leader and strong strategic thinker, who’s done an outstanding job over the past three years,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at CyberSaint. “I am excited to work alongside him in his elevated role as CEO to scale the company to the global market.”

Layden has focused on CyberSaint’s ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences since his appointment as CRO in August 2018. Prior to joining CyberSaint, Layden held various executive-level positions coming from Dell EMC where he was Vice President of Global Accounts in global sales, specialty sales, and alliance and channel organizations over an 18-year career.

He has been involved with various IT start-ups, consulting, and consulting services providers. Layden is passionate about bringing solutions to market and is driving CyberSaint’s exponential growth.

“I’m honored to be taking on this new position as CyberSaint enters this next phase of hypergrowth and innovation,” said Jerry Layden, CEO of CyberSaint. “We are living in a world where digitally transforming cyber risk management is imperative, as cybersecurity has never been a more important topic in boardrooms across the world. I am excited to lead CyberSaint into an incredible 2021 and continue our triple digit growth into 2022.”