Hexaware partners with DataRobot to accelerate AI initiatives for businesses

Hexaware announced it has partnered with DataRobot to empower businesses across industries to accelerate their AI initiatives, helping drive business impact at scale.

Despite the incredible benefits AI can offer to organizations, industry reports state that only 14.6% of firms have deployed AI capabilities in production. The DataRobot and Hexaware partnership enables institutions to break through this barrier with the powerful capabilities of the DataRobot AI Cloud that offers a unified platform for user personas, data types and environments, accelerating the delivery of AI to production.

“We at Hexaware are happy to announce our strategic partnership with DataRobot, which will enable customers across industries to accelerate their artificial intelligence journeys,” said Vaidya J.R., Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data and AI business at Hexaware. He further added, “Hexaware solutions built on DataRobot’s AI Cloud platform will enable businesses to roll out enterprise AI on a highly scalable data infrastructure, unlock deeper and more impactful insights faster and truly become data-driven in their decision-making process. Hexaware will continue to invest in building industry-specific solutions that speed up customers’ data-to-decisions journey.”

The Data Science wing, Decision Sciences Community at Hexaware, is currently working on industry domains like Banking, Manufacturing & Consumer, Travel &Transport, Healthcare & Insurance and Professional Services to create vertical-specific offerings leveraging DataRobot.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Hexaware, whose deep domain expertise adds great value to this partnership,” said Gardner Johnson, Vice President, Worldwide Channels, DataRobot. “Hexaware’s track record of implementing large-scale cloud and digital transformation solutions is well-aligned with DataRobot’s mission to deliver industry-specific solutions and make applied AI a reality for as many businesses as possible.”

As part of the partnership, Hexaware has also launched a KYC (Know Your Customer) offering that leverages Artificial Intelligence to help financial services businesses meet strict regulatory KYC standards.