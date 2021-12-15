Pondurance Cyber Risk Assessments analyze and visualize potential cybersecurity gaps

Pondurance launched Cyber Risk Assessments powered by MyCyberScorecard, making it easy to identify and prioritize the most significant security and compliance gaps and deliver recommendations for greater cyber resilience.

The all-in-one solution combines skilled cyber experts, risk assessment processes and an innovative technology platform, enabling organizations to build strong, risk-based cybersecurity programs quickly and effectively.

“With the continuous and rapid changes in technology, cyber threats, regulatory mandates and insurance requirements, organizations are struggling to manage their cyber risks and address compliance needs,” said Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance. “Pondurance Cyber Risk Assessments powered by MyCyberScorecard deliver streamlined and efficient cybersecurity assessment processes aligned with regulatory standards and compliance requirements, allowing organizations to gain greater trust with customers, partners, regulators and insurance providers.”

The Pondurance team of cyber risk experts, using the MyCyberScorecard platform, partners with customers to analyze and visualize potential cybersecurity gaps and make key remediation recommendations. In as little as four hours, Rapid Risk Assessment, one of many assessments available, is designed to quickly identify significant risks, laying the groundwork for more comprehensive assessments such as NIST Cyber Security Framework (CSF), NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) data law, third-party risk and more.

Cyber Risk Assessments powered by MyCyberScorecard also enable collaboration between business and system owners to bridge the gap between policies, controls and operations. Pondurance cyber risk experts can communicate recommendations directly in MyCyberScorecard, and thus help clients prove to regulators and insurance providers that they are making real progress in mitigating their cyber risks.

As a result, organizations can make more informed decisions to incorporate security best practices, track compliance to minimize risk of regulatory penalties and build trust among investors and cyber insurance underwriters.

Once Pondurance consultants have conducted full assessments, clients can continue to have access to MyCyberScorecard for consistent risk reduction by managing their own assessments and mitigating risk over time. With MyCyberScorecard, clients will enjoy:

Easy-to-use interfaces, dashboards and heatmaps

Streamlined workflows and robust analytics

Comprehensive views of low, medium and high risk MyCyberScores

Interactive reporting that is easy to export and effectively communicate to senior management

Hundreds of built-in security and compliance policies

Roadmaps to cyber resilience

Cloud-delivered modern SaaS architecture