NETSCOUT provides service assurance for Southern Linc’s private 4G LTE network

NETSCOUT announced that it is supporting Southern Linc in providing end-to-end service assurance visibility for their private 4G LTE network.

Working with NETSCOUT, Southern Linc can provide its power grid customers with a mission-critical, continuously available, secure environment.

“Our customers depend on Southern Linc to provide a highly reliable mission-critical LTE network for their critical data and voice communications,” stated Tami Barron, president and CEO, Southern Linc. “NETSCOUT was able to support these needs by deploying their solutions in our data centers. As a result, they’re helping us provide a more resilient and secure wireless communications network with the quality our customers demand.”

NETSCOUT worked with Southern Linc to install nGeniusONE, nGenius Session Analyzer, Packet Flow Switches, and high-capacity InfiniStreamNG probes in two data centers to help accelerate root cause identification and streamline workflows to provide network operations with a consistent and secure end-user experience.

Southern Linc’s private 4G LTE network gives customers access to their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) IoT devices in the field to provide information on grid performance and can be used to avoid or quickly resolve power outages.

“We’re pleased that we were able to help Southern Linc address all their requirements to deliver this mission-critical network for their customers,” stated Michael Szabados, chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. “They can now easily identify which IoT sessions failed, including timing and cause, to resolve issues quickly. In addition, as the company continues to expand, our solution can support incremental, cost-efficient growth.”

Southern Linc was started by its parent company, Southern Company, to provide mission-critical wireless communications to Southern Company subsidiaries, including Alabama Power, Georgia Power, and Mississippi Power.