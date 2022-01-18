Toshiba appoints Andrew McDaniel as Managing Director and SVP of Europe

Toshiba announced the appointment of technology and business innovator Andrew McDaniel as managing director and senior vice president of Europe effective January 15, 2022.

Based in Ireland, McDaniel will assume leadership of all European operations, reporting to Rance Poehler, global president and CEO, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.

“Europe is a dynamic market at the forefront of retail innovation, and home to many of our customers and partners,” said Poehler. “With our commitment to retail growth globally, Andrew, with his proven track-record and deep experience in technology solution development and business innovation, is exactly the right person to lead our drive to accelerate digital transformation and empower our fantastic partners in the region,” Poehler added.

McDaniel has more than 25 years’ experience leading customer-first technology organizations, defining and implementing multi-national digital transformation initiatives. He previously served in a number of international leadership roles at Dell, focused on the company’s cloud and enterprise computing strategies, and leading client solutions development for large enterprise, midmarket and public sector markets across Europe.

“This is a pivotal time for Europe’s retailers and partners, as they work to become more agile and resilient in the face of constant change,” said McDaniel. “It’s also an important moment for Toshiba, as it continues to strengthen and expand its technology, software, and services capabilities, based on deep industry knowledge and trusted expertise, and its collaboration with partners across the region. My mission will be to marshal these incredible resources to help retailers transform and create more growth opportunities for our partners across Europe,” he added.