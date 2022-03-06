SurePoint Technologies appoints Tim Radaich as CRO

SurePoint Technologies has announced the appointment of Tim Radaich as Chief Revenue Officer. Radaich joins SurePoint as an accomplished legal technology leader with more than 25-years of experience in sales and marketing with deep expertise in the commercialization of software, software-as-a-service and go-to-market (GTM).

“We are very excited to have a well-respected industry professional join our company to lead our next avenue of growth,” said Tom Obermaier, Chief Executive Officer of SurePoint. “A gifted visionary, with an extraordinary track record of GTM leadership, Tim is the singular choice to lead our sales efforts and market expansion. Tim will deliver great things for our customers.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Radaich will lead SurePoint’s growing GTM team to drive all aspects of new revenue growth, continue innovating the customer journey, and forge additional industry leading partnerships. In this role, he will work cross-functionality to accelerate SurePoint’s innovation trajectory to help deliver greater value and a competitive advantage for law firms.

“I’m thrilled to join SurePoint at this stage in our growth story,” said Radaich. “With the company’s recent success, exceptional leadership team, innovation trajectory, and growth ambitions, we’re at an incredibly exciting inflection point. I especially look forward to working with my colleagues to develop solutions that are shaped by our community’s feedback and solves the evolving needs of the legal industry.”

Radaich joined SurePoint in October 2021. Prior to joining SurePoint, he held several leadership roles at Thomson Reuters where he built a reputation for consistently exceeding business targets and putting the “voice of customer” front and center. Radaich’s expertise includes market positioning, strategic pricing, new customer acquisition and launching legal technology products designed for the legal industry.

Most recently, Radaich was the Vice President, State & Local Government at Thomson Reuters where he led a team of sales, account management, business and marketing professionals serving the legal information and software needs of state, local government, and law school customers.

Prior to that, he led teams focused on serving the legal information and technology needs of mid-size and large law firms. Radaich earned his B.A. in English from St. John’s University.

Radaich joins SurePoint during a period of hyper-growth. In June 2021, SurePoint Technologies announced a strategic investment from Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London. In February 2022, the company launched SureTime, a new, intuitive application that provides automatic time management capabilities and ease-of-use for all law firm employees. The launch was then immediately followed by news of SurePoint’s acquisition of ContactEase, CRM for law firms, creating the first legal technology platform integrating real-time CRM into practice management and financial data.