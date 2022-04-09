Stacklet SaaS platform allows organizations to enforce governance policies at scale

Stacklet announced that Stacklet Platform is now available as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Stacklet SaaS Platform makes it easier for organizations to shift to governance as code model, allowing them to innovate securely in the cloud at scale.

As organizations accelerate their move to the cloud, complexity, cost, and risk grow. These challenges are compounded as development and operations teams employ an increasingly diverse range of cloud services, configuration options, and deployment tools across multiple clouds. As a result, organizations struggle to enforce governance policies without hindering developer velocity due to manual processes, various tools, and stakeholders.

A new paradigm: Governance as Code

Governance as Code, spearheaded by the OSS project Cloud Custodian, is a new paradigm that enables organizations to use code to manage and automate various aspects of governance, including cost, operations, security, and compliance. But often organizations struggle to find the resources, skills, and time required to implement and grow the adoption of governance as code tools and processes across multiple cloud accounts, platforms, and teams.

“As we expanded cloud usage to support our growing business, we needed to enforce organizational policies while not burdening our teams,” said Paul Hamman, Chief Information Security Officer, Cantaloupe. “Governance as Code model and Cloud Custodian resonated with us, and brought us to Stacklet. The other tools we evaluated lacked real-time remediation capabilities and were difficult to use. Stacklet Platform enabled us to get up and running quickly and now helps us detect and take action against non-compliant, risk-prone resources in real-time.”

Stacklet Platform accelerates an organization’s ability to adopt cloud governance as code by reducing the operational complexity of deploying and managing multiple policies, tools, and processes. Stacklet Platforms extends Cloud Custodian with intelligent management capabilities like governance insights, real-time asset inventory, out-of-the-box policy packs, and advanced communications to make it easier for DevSecOps and FinOps teams to automate and enforce governance policies at scale.

Stacklet Platform enables organizations to:

Rapidly adopt governance as code for automated, real-time policy enforcement : Use out-of-the-box or your own Cloud Custodian policies with integrated GitOps that automatically synchronize policy changes and require only basic knowledge of Git. Stacklet Platform integrates seamlessly with popular messaging and ticketing systems to resolve security risks faster or cost overruns.

: Use out-of-the-box or your own Cloud Custodian policies with integrated GitOps that automatically synchronize policy changes and require only basic knowledge of Git. Stacklet Platform integrates seamlessly with popular messaging and ticketing systems to resolve security risks faster or cost overruns. Reduce operational overheads and deploy policies at scale : through automated account on-boarding, policy binding, communication templates, and an intuitive management console that works across clouds. In addition, as Stacklet Platform is offered via SaaS, it eliminates the operational effort required to manage tool infrastructure.

: through automated account on-boarding, policy binding, communication templates, and an intuitive management console that works across clouds. In addition, as Stacklet Platform is offered via SaaS, it eliminates the operational effort required to manage tool infrastructure. Boost visibility into cloud estate and compliance posture : by leveraging a comprehensive, real-time asset database and out-of-the-box dashboards to visualize cloud resources, configurations, and compliance posture.

: by leveraging a comprehensive, real-time asset database and out-of-the-box dashboards to visualize cloud resources, configurations, and compliance posture. Standardize policy management, notifications, and remediation across domains and clouds: through a single platform for creating, deploying, and collaborating on governance policies spanning security, compliance, cost, and operations.

“Cloud Custodian is rapidly becoming the de-facto standard for Cloud Governance as Code with millions of downloads occurring globally each month,” said Travis Stanfield, co-founder, and CEO, of Stacklet. “While many cloud and security teams are already using Cloud Custodian, Stacklet Platform makes it easier to adopt, maintain, and scale Cloud Custodian across multiple clouds and organizational groups. With our new SaaS offering, organizations with hundreds of accounts can onboard in minutes. They can rapidly gain better visibility and enforce policy across multiple cloud platforms.”

Product availability

The new SaaS-based platform is now available.